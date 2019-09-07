Amy Duncan: Chris Duncan Survived by Wife of 8 Years

Amy Duncan was Chris Duncan’s wife of 8 years. The couple was married in 2011. Duncan was diagnosed with a brain tumor a year later in 2012. Duncan, a first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals between 2005 and 2009, won the World Series in 2007. Following his professional career, Duncan retired in 2010, he hosted a radio show on St. Louis’ ESPN-affiliate, WXOS.

In January 2019, he announced a leave of absence from the show as he continued to battle glioblastoma.

Chris Duncan, a 2006 #STLCards World Series champion, has passed away at the age of 38. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/CBWbvGsayc — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 7, 2019

On September 6, 2019, Chris Duncan succumbed to brain cancer at the age of 38 in his home in Tucson, Arizona. In a statement, the Cardinals CEO and Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said, “The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends. Chris was an integral part of our 2006 championship team and a great teammate and friend to many in the organization.”

Since retiring from baseball, the Duncans had been living in Beverly Hills, California. Amy said in a 2018 Instagram post that the couple had moved to Arizona to be close to his father, Dave Duncan, and his brother, Shelley Duncan, who works for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

At that time, Amy Duncan wrote, “The light still shines in both of us.” In June 2013, Duncan’s mother, Jeanine, died after a nearly two year battle with brain cancer.

In August 2018, Amy said in an Instagram post that the swelling on Duncan’s brain had “drastically decreased.” Amy also said that the battle “is still challenging at times … of course that is when speaking about anything but baseball.”

Prior to the couple’s January 2011 marriage, Chris secretly learned to play the piano so that he could surprise Amy at their wedding, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

