Amy Duncan: Chris Duncan Survived by Wife of 8 Years

Amy Duncan, Chris Duncan's Wife

Facebook/Amy Duncan Chris and Amy Duncan pictured together in June 2018.

Amy Duncan was Chris Duncan’s wife of 8 years. The couple was married in 2011. Duncan was diagnosed with a brain tumor a year later in 2012. Duncan, a first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals between 2005 and 2009, won the World Series in 2007. Following his professional career, Duncan retired in 2010, he hosted a radio show on St. Louis’ ESPN-affiliate, WXOS.

In January 2019, he announced a leave of absence from the show as he continued to battle glioblastoma.

On September 6, 2019, Chris Duncan succumbed to brain cancer at the age of 38 in his home in Tucson, Arizona. In a statement, the Cardinals CEO and Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said, “The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends. Chris was an integral part of our 2006 championship team and a great teammate and friend to many in the organization.”

This is #livingduncan | I’ll start by saying that I don’t feel obligated to share this with you. I want to. Because you have been there sharing in this journey through MRIs, dance parties, and inspiration. I feel like I’m finally at a place where I can talk about this and give you an update on life round here. As many of you saw from my stories…our house sold. About six months ago we started talking about selling our house in Laguna Niguel. It was too suburb for us. We love to walk places and I love city life. Alive. Energy. Even a little nightlife. We put our house on the market and it sold in a day, with a 30 day close. So I began to hustle, purge things, and figure out the next step. . Chris’s health…..has changed. And while I am running around fulfilling my dreams with @mowellens and other startups, I leave him at home. He’s unable to drive and both he and I felt a bit trapped. Him trapped in California, without freedom of transportation, without companionship throughout the day, without his lifelong friends from AZ. Me trapped as a caregiver, wife, friend….trapped in an emotion of guilt for doing what I want to do and living my life. And remembering that we both only get one of these….this isn’t the dress rehearsal. So as the months passed and Chris’s health changed…..the pain I experienced coming home everyday started to build. I found myself crying daily seeing him in a state of loneliness and inability to communicate fluently. It still brings me pain when I really think about it. I’ll never be okay seeing him the way he is. Hearing his voice, once fluid and witty and an award winning radio personality….now choppy and stumbling and at a loss for words. Knowing the words you want to say but not being able to speak them to existence. Remembering him before brings tears to my eyes now. I do miss my healthy husband. . So we had some long discussions and we both re-established our boundaries – both with each other but more-so with the disease that has ruled our boundaries for 7 years. We both decided the best place for Chris was AZ. Here he can be with his father who is retired and his brother. He can talk baseball, {CONTINUED IN COMMENTS}

Since retiring from baseball, the Duncans had been living in Beverly Hills, California. Amy said in a 2018 Instagram post that the couple had moved to Arizona to be close to his father, Dave Duncan, and his brother, Shelley Duncan, who works for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

At that time, Amy Duncan wrote, “The light still shines in both of us.” In June 2013, Duncan’s mother, Jeanine, died after a nearly two year battle with brain cancer.

I try not to be scared of the days when I am all light. . The days when we feel amazing…everything seems to be falling into place…and there aren’t any negative, stressing, or busy thoughts. No doubtful chatter. All optimism and confidence and happiness exists. Even though we know these days may be fleeting…it is good to embrace them. To let the inner light shine and be shared. . Even since Chris’s brain tumor and living between MRIs this nearly guilty feeling has tried to overshadow me/us. You can call it guilt or fear I guess. Of course we know we can’t live in fear and of course we laugh and enjoy life. But those days we completely forget….those are the days I’m talking about. And those days are okay. Actually they ROCK! But as an even keel liver I know exactly when I am all light and try to my best on those days (to not feel guilty) and to get out and share that light with others. There is a reason why we are given noticeable light in the darkest of days. There is a reason why that thought inside of you caused you to smile, to want to move, or to cry and let it out. We are light….it’s okay and acceptable to spread that light and cherish it and let the light beams radiate out. . “Acknowledging the good that is already in your life is the fountain for abundance.” @eckharttolle . PS….not sure what’s up with that sign…..😏…..but it says the wrong word. 😆 COMPLETELY KIDDING! #itsanoysterbar 🙈🙉🙊 #livingduncan #abundancemindset #donotliveinfear #youareenough #youarelight #loveyoself #ironsidefishandoyster #mindsetiseverything #livelaughlovelife #selfloveisthebestlove #cancersurvivor #warriorwoman #girlbosslife #sandiegoliving #liveyourbestlife #smilez #you_never_walk_alone #heartopener #mindfulliving #blondeandzesty #balayagehair #happyshine

In August 2018, Amy said in an Instagram post that the swelling on Duncan’s brain had “drastically decreased.” Amy also said that the battle “is still challenging at times … of course that is when speaking about anything but baseball.”

“It’s amazing what we can accomplish in the small moments of our lives.” . Yesterday @medium @authoritymagazine put out a piece on @mowellens . When I read the interview it opens my eyes to how much progress means in my life. There are so many times when our thoughts take over and stop us in our tracks. They prohibit our progress and try to convince us of our shortcomings. Time passes whether we like it or not and those dreams you dream are possible. It’s the small moments….those small habit changes…that create the shift in the direction of execution. LINK TO ARTICLE IN MY BIO. @garyvee – You’re in the last question of the interview. #girlbosslife #goals #mowellens #liveyourbestlife

Prior to the couple’s January 2011 marriage, Chris secretly learned to play the piano so that he could surprise Amy at their wedding, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

