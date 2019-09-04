Colts vs. Chargers Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Indianapolis Colts, without Andrew Luck, visit the Los Angeles Chargers, without Melvin Gordon, in a Sunday afternoon game that will still be very entertaining.

The Colts had high hopes this season after their surprising 10-6 regular season finish last year and their 21-7 win against the Texans in the Wild Card Round. They would then lose 31-13 in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs but there were expected to be better this season. That was before Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement, which forced them to give the starting quarterback job to the unproven Jacoby Brissett.

The Chargers went 12-4 last season and after beating the Ravens 23-17 in the Wild Card Round, they lost 41-28 against the Patriots in the Divisional Round. This is a very talented team, still led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Philip Rivers but Melvin Gordon’s holdout could prevent them from finally breaking through.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, September 8 at 4:05 PM ET

Dignity Health Sports Park

Coverage: CBS

Colts vs. Chargers -7

Over/Under: 45

Indianapolis Colts

Thanks for the love and support the last couple of weeks. Been a roller coaster of emotions. But time to play football. Let’s go!!!! The climb begins. !! pic.twitter.com/wJYQU9fc4v — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) September 3, 2019

The Colts made Jacoby Brissett their franchise quarterback after Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement by signing him to a two-year extension worth $30 million (he will get $20 million guaranteed).

Brissett was acquired in a trade with the Patriots before the 2017 season and he started 15 of the team’s 16 games that year, completing 58.8 percent of his passes at an average of 6.6 yards per attempt for 3,098 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Colts are just 4-11 in his starts (all in 2017).

Jacoby Brissett will be fine, the Colts have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and they have many playmakers on offense, including lead running back Marlon Mack, star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and the solid tight end combination of Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle. Also, don’t forget a healthy Devin Funchess.

Los Angeles Chargers

Last month Melvin Gordon told the Chargers that he wanted to be traded unless he received a new contract. The team reached out to him but no progress was made and he continued his holdout.

Gordon, who will earn $5.6 million this season (the final year of his rookie contract), had 1,375 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in just 12 games last year and averaged a career-high 5.1 yards per carry.

The two-time Pro Bowler has only played 16 games once in four seasons with the Chargers, which explains why they are hesitant to break the bank for him.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Gordon plans to miss at least this Week 1 game against the Colts while exploring trade opportunities. The Chargers told Gordon that they will not negotiate a new contract with him again until after the season but they allowed him to seek a trade.

The Chargers still have a strong roster and they’re among the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl but not having safety Derwin James (foot injury) and Russell Okung (who suffered a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots) to start the season is a tough blow.

Trends and Prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers are:

1-4 ATS in their last five home games

1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games in September

Brissett is no Andrew Luck but he will have plenty to work with and this team can put points on the board. The Chargers will have a hard time controlling the game flow without Gordon and while Rivers is the better quarterback, the Colts will keep this game close.

Pick: Colts +7

