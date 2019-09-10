Cowboys Cut Another RB from 53-Man Roster: Report

To say the Cowboys are confident in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard is a massive understatement.

According to multiple reports, the team on Tuesday released running back Jordan Chunn from the active roster, reducing the depth chart to its superstar workhorse and his rookie understudy.

In a corresponding move, Dallas promoted linebacker Chris Covington from the practice squad.

A 2018 undrafted free agent, Chunn was among a trio of RBs who helped replace Elliott this summer, amid the two-time rushing champion’s fight for a new contract. He appeared in all four preseason games, carrying 16 times for 49 yards and adding nine receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Chunn was released at final cuts and re-signed to the taxi squad. Last Monday, with Zeke’s standoff still ongoing, the team bumped him to the 53-man squad for their Week 1 meeting with the New York Giants.

Chunn played 16 snaps for Dallas — all on special teams — in their 35-17 conquest of the Giants.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys intend to bring back Chunn to the practice squad on Wednesday, provided he clears waivers.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Three-Man Backfield

After releasing veteran plodder Alfred Morris prior to the opener, the club is set to move forward with Elliott, Pollard and fullback Jamize Olawale for the duration of the season. This transaction could speak to comfort level Dallas has in Elliott, who totaled 53 yards and a touchdown on a purposely-limited 13 carries against the Giants — his first action of 2019.

It’s also another vote of confidence in Pollard, who enjoyed a phenomenal preseason as the temporary RB1. The Memphis product, chosen in the fourth round of April’s draft, tied Zeke in carries but wasn’t as effective (24 yards) on the ground and wasn’t targeted through the air.

Next up for the ground game is a road trip to Washington to face a Redskins’ defense that held three Eagles runners (Darren Sproles, Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders) to a combined 116 yards in Week 1.

READ NEXT: Jerry Jones Drops Surprising News on Amari Cooper Extension

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL