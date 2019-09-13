Josh Norman Takes Shot at Dak Prescott Ahead of Week 2 Meeting

Josh Norman is flapping his gums, because of course.

The outspoken Washington Redskins cornerback took aim at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prior to the teams’ Week 2 rivalry game at FedEx Field, claiming what Prescott did last Sunday — an opening day-franchise record 405 passing yards, and four touchdowns — isn’t worth the hoopla it’s received.

“You stand back there in the pocket all day and go through your first, second and third reads and come back to your first one, OK, cool. Anybody can do that,” Norman told the Associated Press, per Pro Football Talk. “At the end of the day, he’s been playing well. As you can see, he’s evolved. He’s growing in the system. He’s just taking his keys and picking his targets and throwing the ball on time.”

Anybody could, technically, accomplish Prescott’s historic feat. But nobody did, until the two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller turned in a career performance against a mutual NFC foe, the New York Giants. Prescott appears completely in command of new coordinator Kellen Moore’s offense, surrounded by his deepest supporting cast yet.

But Norman acts as if Prescott just now learned how to competently quarterback the Cowboys. As if Prescott didn’t combine for 562 yards, three TDs and zero interceptions in two meetings against Washington last season. As if the ‘Skins didn’t get shredded by Carson Wentz in Week 1 (313 yards, three TDs). As if Prescott isn’t fixated on his next opponent rather than his next contract.

“I’m focused on the Redskins. After that, I’ll be focused on the next opponent,” he said Thursday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I have a great team, great agents that are handling that. My focus is all on this team.”

Jerry Answers Josh



Rushing to Prescott’s defense, upon learning of Norman’s comments, was Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who explained the difference between Dak and the NFL’s other passers is rooted in his ability to improvise when a play breaks down.

“Anybody that says they saw Dak doing this coming out of college doesn’t have their memory on right,” Jones added. “He has evolved. He’s doing things out there right now that is rewarding to everybody involved. That’s a progression. He’s evolved.”

Prescott, Cowboys Negotiations Cooling?

The update regarding Prescott’s ongoing discussions with Dallas revolving around a potentially record-breaking extension is that there is no update. Bleacher Report NFL insider Mike Freeman reported Wednesday that talks have “slowed slightly,” countering the recent optimism of Jones, who’s spoken as if a deal was done — “imminent,” as he put it.

Freeman cautioned that the sides still expect a deal to get done, but Jones sure seems to have done an about-face, telling 105.3 The Fan that Prescott’s foresight (and, likely, his supposed demand for $40 million per year) is ultimately holding up an agreement.

“Dak is looking at the bigger picture,” Jones said, via The Athletic. “I think he made the phrase that this is a generational decision. It is that for him and his family. Everybody he loves or is gonna love is gonna benefit (from it).”

