Dak Prescott Singles Out ‘Nasty’ Cowboys WR Randall Cobb

Randall Cobb might not be the top option in the Dallas Cowboys‘ passing game, but he’s among the most in-sync with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Signed this offseason to man the slot, a theoretical upgrade on Cole Beasley, Cobb and Prescott hooked up four times for 69 yards and a touchdown in Dallas’ Week 1 blowout win. It was an impressive debut for the former Packers jitterbug, whose unsatiated attitude rivals that of Ezekiel Elliott.

“What you saw last game is you saw a nasty, gritty attitude. Once he catches the call, he wants more,” Prescott told reporters following Thursday’s practice.



Cobb’s production — he was the third-leading WR behind Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper — didn’t dominate the news cycle. But it was Cobb, simply with the ball in his hands, that had Cowboys Nation buzzing at AT&T Stadium.

Cobb and his pass-catching collective combined for an opening day franchise-record 405 yards on the arm of Prescott, who finished with a perfect rating and spawned two 100-yard wideouts (Gallup, Cooper) against the hapless Giants.

“You saw a dose of what we could do,” Cobb said after the game.



The Cowboys’ next opponent is the Washington Redskins, another NFC East rival with a soft defense. They surrendered 313 yards and three TDs to Eagles QB Carson Wentz in Week 1 and were susceptible to the speedy DeSean Jackson, who collected 154 receiving yards and two scores on eight receptions.

Guess which Cowboys WR is also particularly fast …

Dak Prescott and Randall Cobb just became best friends 🙌🙌 @dak @rcobb18 pic.twitter.com/Awq8QEbRdx — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 8, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Injury Update

Cobb picked up a rib injury that initially left head coach Jason Garrett guessing as to his status for Sunday’s road contest in the nation’s capital. Fortunately, the issue was minor and Cobb participated fully in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

He’s in no danger of missing the matchup, but the same cannot be said for Dallas’ No. 4 WR, Tavon Austin, who remains in concussion protocol after reporting symptoms to the team on Tuesday. Austin has yet to practice and appears on the doubtful side of questionable, barring clearance from the medical staff and an independent neurologist.

If Austin cannot go, the Cowboys could turn to summer stud Devin Smith to round out the receiving corps. The club also has Cedrick Wilson on the practice squad, though they’d need to clear a roster spot before elevating him.

Cowboys DE Tyrone Crawford a limited participant in today’s return to practice. WR Tavon Austin (concussion) remains sidelined. WRs Amari Cooper (foot) and Randall Cobb (rib) among the full participants. pic.twitter.com/ceWVpU46Im — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 12, 2019

WATCH: Cobb Gets Roasted by Teammates

In non-injury, non-serious, related news regarding Cobb, the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler was taken to task Thursday by a few teammates who didn’t approve of Cobb’s attire — a two-button shirt that he says is a glimpse into the future.

Randall Cobb is living in 2021 😂 pic.twitter.com/XCHKgceIIv — Whistle (@WhistleSports) September 12, 2019

READ NEXT: DeMarcus Lawrence Issues Profanity-Laced Warning to Suspended Cowboys Teammate

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL