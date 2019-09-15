Dak Prescott Stiff-Arms Josh Norman on Career-Long Run [WATCH]

Josh Norman’s mouth wrote a check that his tackling couldn’t cash.

Case in point: The Washington Redskins‘ star cornerback, who made headlines by critiquing Dak Prescott earlier this week, was stiff-armed by the Dallas quarterback on a 42-yard second-quarter run — the longest of Prescott’s career.

The huge gainer resulted in a touchdown for the Cowboys; a two-yard pass from Prescott to tight end Jason Witten, putting the club ahead of its NFC East foe.

Dak Starts Slow, Rebounds With Gusto

Following an uninspiring start to the game, which featured his first interception of the young season, Prescott picked up right where he left off from his historic Week 1 outing. As of this writing, he’s completed 18-of-22 passes for 196 yards, three TDs and an INT. His seven scoring balls through two games tie a Cowboys franchise record set by Don Meredith in 1966.

Prescott has shown no fear targeting, or running right at, Norman, who chided the two-time Pro Bowl QB in the lead-up to the divisional tilt from FedEx Field. To hear him tell it, what Prescott did last Sunday — an opening day-franchise record 405 passing yards, and four touchdowns — isn’t worth the hoopla it received.

“You stand back there in the pocket all day and go through your first, second and third reads and come back to your first one, OK, cool. Anybody can do that,” he told the Associated Press on Friday, per Pro Football Talk. “At the end of the day, he’s been playing well. As you can see, he’s evolved. He’s growing in the system. He’s just taking his keys and picking his targets and throwing the ball on time.”

Prescott Talks Stall

It was reported prior to the game that contract extension negotiations between Prescott and the Cowboys have stalled, with the franchise signal-caller purportedly holding out for a short-term pact rather than a long-term megadeal — more up-front money, in other words.

“My understanding is these Dak Prescott extension talks which Jerry Jones termed imminent just a week ago have reached a little bit of an impasse,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. “It doesn’t seem like things will happen for the foreseeable future. Obviously that could change but that is the read right now. …

“The Cowboys have signed a lot of their key players to really long-term deals. Zeke Elliott the latest all their offensive lineman are on long long-term deals. But then look at the recent deals quarterbacks have done. Four-year extension for [Rams QB] Jared Goff. Four-year extension for [Eagles QB] Carson Wentz. It would make a lot of sense if Dak is holding out for some of those shorter term deals to cash in at a sooner time.”

Considering the pace he’s currently keeping, however, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be tempted to expedite discussions. At the very least, he’s likely seeking a synonym for “imminent” as this is written.

