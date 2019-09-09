Jerry Jones Admits New Dak Prescott Contract is ‘Imminent’

If the Dak Prescott negotiations were temporarily dead, Sunday’s game proved to be the Narcan.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed after the team’s blowout victory over the New York Giants that a contract extension for franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is “imminent.”

Jones, like the rest of America watching the nationally-televised, late-afternoon season-opener, was captivated by Prescott’s historic performance — the best of his four-year career. In a man-amongst-boys outing, he completed 25-of-32 passes for 405 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, finishing with a perfect 158.3 rating against an overwhelmed Giants defense.

Prescott surpassed Troy Aikman to set a new franchise record for most passing yards in a Week 1 contest.

There was some debate about whether Prescott deserves Jared Goff money ($110 million guaranteed). Based on these four quarters, it’s no longer disputable. He’s about to get paid, and his price tag is skyrocketing.

“You shouldn’t and wouldn’t have me say that,” Jones told reporters, per the Cowboys’ official website. “But I sure know one thing: when it’s on the line, he can play for it.” The Cowboys hoped to sign Prescott prior to kickoff, but those plans never came to fruition. Although, it wasn’t, and isn’t, indicative as to where the sides stand. The FOX broadcast repeatedly mentioned that Prescott was “days away” from touching pen to paper, explaining away the impending windfall as a mere formality. Dallas returns to practice Wednesday to begin preparations for the Washington Redskins. It’d be a surprise if Prescott doesn’t get the Ezekiel Elliott treatment (minus the T-shirt) before then. It’s just good business.

If you think this is a sign of things to come for Dak — and no reason to believe it's not — then you pay the man right now. Don't wait another day. Don't let his value keep rising. Cut the check and be done with it. #Cowboys — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) September 8, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dak Still Focused on Football, Not his Financials

Prescott, of course, was made aware of Jones’ remark during his locker room availability with the media. The 2016 fourth-round pick, who’s reportedly aiming to garner $40 million in annual salary on a long-term pact, characteristically shrugged off the optimistic picture his boss painted.