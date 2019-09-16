Stud Cowboys WR to Undergo MRI for Concerning Injury: Report

The hits keep coming to the Dallas Cowboys‘ receiving corps.

Per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup will undergo an MRI after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Washington Redskins.

It’s unclear when exactly Gallup was injured. He hauled in six-of-eight targets for 68 scoreless yards in the Cowboys’ 31-21 victory, which propelled the club to 2-0. Replay showed Gallup landing awkwardly on his knee after one grab, though head coach Jason Garrett wouldn’t divulge any information.

Losing Gallup, a 2019 breakout candidate who logged a team-high 159 receiving yards in the opener, would be a big blow to a passing game that’s firing on all cylinders with quarterback Dak Prescott, whose seven TD tosses through two weeks tie a franchise record set in 1966. The Cowboys are already without Tavon Austin, who sustained a concussion in Week 1 and couldn’t get cleared in time.

Former Jets draft bust Devin Smith saw an uptick in targets in Austin’s stead and caught three balls for 74 yards, highlighted by a 51-yard TD — his first score since 2015 and only the second of his once-promising career.

The Cowboys also promoted Cedrick Wilson from the practice squad to provide insurance as starting slot WR Randall Cobb played through a rib injury. Cobb made five catches for 24 yards while Wilson was held off the stat sheet.

Woods Gets Good News

Prior to Gallup going down, starting defensive tackle Antwaun Woods suffered a knee injury that forced him out of action for most of Sunday’s game in the nation’s capital. Initial testing revealed a sprained left MCL for Woods, who will take an MRI on Monday. But, to hear him tell it, there isn’t significant concern over his status.

“I’m straight. I’ll be all right,” he said, via The Athletic.

If Woods were to be sidelined, it’s possible the Cowboys finally activate rookie second-round DL Trysten Hill, a weekly scratch, or turn to a Christian Covington-Dorance Armstrong-Kerry Hyder platoon.

Dak Humble, Because Of Course

In another dominant if slow-developing effort, Prescott finished 26-of-30 for 269 yards, three TDs and an interception, adding five rushes for 69 yards (and one Josh Norman stiff-arm). He completed 18 straight passes, including 14 consecutive balls in the final two frames, the Cowboys’ explosive offense strengthening as time went on.

Addressing reporters following the decisive NFC East conquest, Prescott intimated the offense is the sum of its parts, and success is a byproduct of that — not his pristine right arm, which barely missed in the second half.

“You’re not really aware of it, but then again you kind of take a second, ‘Man, when’s the last incompletion maybe?’ But it’s not something you think about,” he said, per ESPN.com. “Especially at this position, you’ve got to put the last throw and the last play behind you or mistakes oftentimes come then. So it’s just about being in a groove, offense working together.”

