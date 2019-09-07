Cowboys Make Decision on Signing Antonio Brown: Report

Except as the opponent, perhaps, Antonio Brown isn’t coming to the Lone Star State.

According to Jean-Jacques Taylor of 103.3 FM ESPN in Dallas, the Cowboys have “no interest” in signing the mercurial wide receiver, who was released by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, capping the most bizarre NFL storyline of the summer.

“Stop the drama. Source says Cowboys have zero interest in you know who. Antonio Brown won’t be joining Dallas,” Taylor wrote on Twitter.



His information comes on the heels of ESPN’s Ed Werder declaring it’s unlikely the Cowboys chase the seven-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher.