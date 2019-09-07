Cowboys Make Decision on Signing Antonio Brown: Report

Except as the opponent, perhaps, Antonio Brown isn’t coming to the Lone Star State.
According to Jean-Jacques Taylor of 103.3 FM ESPN in Dallas, the Cowboys have “no interest” in signing the mercurial wide receiver, who was released by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, capping the most bizarre NFL storyline of the summer.
“Stop the drama. Source says Cowboys have zero interest in you know who. Antonio Brown won’t be joining Dallas,” Taylor wrote on Twitter.
His information comes on the heels of ESPN’s Ed Werder declaring it’s unlikely the Cowboys chase the seven-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher.
“While it is a fact that Jerry Jones has often taken a risks on incredibly talented players who should never have been available, even if flawed, I’ve been told not to expect the #Cowboys to pursue Antonio Brown,” Werder tweeted. “Not impossible. But not currently expected.”
As owner Jerry Jones likes to say, there’s increasingly less pie to go around, with $22.84 million in estimated salary cap space, per Spotrac.com. And not enough to satiate Brown, who signed a three-year, $50.125 million contract with the Raiders which included $30.125 million in agreed-to and since-waived guarantees.
Dallas is in the midst of negotiating new contracts with several star players, including franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who may be on the verge of an agreement, and walk-year wideout Amari Cooper, who’s nowhere near putting pen to paper.
“There haven’t been a lot of negotiations with Amari (Cooper), period. And I’m not free to be able to share why,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Thursday, per the Dallas Morning News. “I think at some point we’ll start that. I don’t know what their parameters will be.”
Brown figures to find a new home fairly soon despite doing everything in his power to torpedo his stock. But it won’t be in Dallas, who are set at the position with Cooper, Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb, Tavon Austin and Devin Smith.
Vegas Didn’t Get the Memo
Oddsmakers wasted little time in projecting where Brown may land when the smoke clears. America’s Team being America’s Team, they were given the third-best odds (+600) to sign Brown, behind only the NFC East-rival Washington Redskins (+300) and New England Patriots (+200), per OddsShark.com.
