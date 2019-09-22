Robert Quinn Gets First Sack with Cowboys, Busts Out Epic Dance [WATCH]

This felt good for Robert Quinn.

Not only is the veteran pass-rusher returning from a two-game suspension. Not only is he making his Dallas Cowboys debut, facing the same Miami Dolphins team that unceremoniously traded him this offseason.

He harrassed Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen for the entire first half, and finally took him down early in the third quarter — his first Cowboys sack, complete with a ride-the-pony celebratory dance.

The former Rams stud starting in place of injured defensive end Tyrone Crawford, who’s battling hip bursitis, Quinn has totaled three tackles and the sack against the NFL’s lowest-ranked scoring offense, which has been held to a pair of field goals.

Quinn’s takedown resulted in a touchdown for Dallas, with Dak Prescott scrambling into the end zone on the ensuing series.

The Cowboys lead Miami, 24-6, in the third.

Quinn Doesn’t Protest

During his 2018 campaign with the Dolphins, Quinn joined several teammates in protesting the national anthem, an extension of Colin Kaepernick’s years-old movement combatting social and racial injustice.

Quinn, who would raise his fist during the Star-Spangled Banner, was predictably quiet while standing on the sideline prior to Sunday’s game, not daring to challenge owner Jerry Jones’ staunch view against such protests.

Quinn didn’t do anything out of the ordinary this preseason, either, standing for the anthem. But he wouldn’t guarantee the status quo. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, the two-time Pro Bowler accused the media of twisting his demonstration when asked if it’ll continue in North Texas.

“Why did the protest start? Then what did you all turn it into? I’m asking you. (to a reporter). Protest started because … and what did you all media turn into? You’re media, right?” he responded, rhetorically, via the Dallas Morning News.



He added: “You all took the message and made it into what you all wanted to make it. Now, I could sit there and beat this over the head, beat this over the head. Again, I’m not going back writing the story. At the end of the day, y’all know what’s being done.”

