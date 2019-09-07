Cowboys Confirm New Dak Prescott Deal May be Imminent

Unlikely as it might seem, the Dallas Cowboys are working to extend Dak Prescott prior to kickoff Sunday.

In an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones confirmed the team and its franchise quarterback are engaged in ongoing discussions, with the hope of striking an agreement before Dallas’ Week 1 game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Jones also reaffirmed that negotiations with star wide receiver Amari Cooper are operating at a much slower pace.

“In general, I would say yes on Dak. I would say very limited on Amari [Cooper] for a range of reasons that will eventually get worked out, and we can proceed with him as well,” Jones said, per ProFootballTalk.com. “I’d say the dialogue has been good, and we’re still holding out hope we can figure out how to come up with a deal by the game on Sunday.”

Ironically, it was Mike Florio of PFT who first reported, on Sept. 2, the “emerging sense in league circles” that Prescott could have a new contract in place this week.

And it was Prescott himself who revealed Thursday that “obviously I want to see it done” but isn’t willing to take extreme measures — like hiding out in Mexico — to secure his desired riches.

“To put a time frame on it, I think I’ve said this before, I’m not going to do that,” he said, via ESPN.com. “At this point my focus is all on the Giants and the Giants defense and what this team needs to do to win the game. And next week it will roll to the next opponent. I don’t want to blur my mind or distract myself any with thinking about those talks or thinking about what’s going on when I’ve got enough on my plate to handle. So I’m just focused on the Giants and I’ve got people to take care of [the contract].”

Speaking Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t shoot down the potential for a quick-forming Prescott pact, saying with a smile, “We’ve still got three or four days here.” Jones also confirmed, perhaps fairly redundantly, that the 26-year-old is a top priority for the organization.