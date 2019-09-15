Dak Prescott Ties Cowboys’ TD Record in Win Over Redskins

Another week, another Dallas Cowboys record for Dak Prescott.

With three more touchdown passes in Dallas’ Week 2 victory over the Washington Redskins, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback now has seven TDs through two games, tying the mark set by former QB Don Meredith in 1966.

Dak Prescott now has 7 passing TDs in the first two games of 2019 – the most by a Cowboys QB since Don Meredith had 7 through the first two games of 1966. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 15, 2019

In another dominant if slow-developing effort, Prescott finished 26-of-30 for 269 yards, three TDs and an interception, adding five rushes for 69 yards (and one Josh Norman stiff-arm). He completed 18 straight passes, including 14 consecutive balls in the second half, the Cowboys’ explosive offense strengthening as time went on.

“You’re not really aware of it, but then again you kind of take a second, ‘Man, when’s the last incompletion maybe?’ But it’s not something you think about,” Prescott said after the 31-21 win in Washington, per ESPN.com. “Especially at this position, you’ve got to put the last throw and the last play behind you or mistakes oftentimes come then. So it’s just about being in a groove, offense working together.”

Through two weeks and two divisional conquests, Prescott has gone 51-of-62 for 674 yards, seven TDs and one INT — good for a sparkling 142.8 passer rating. He’s totaled 81 rushing yards on nine carries.

The Cowboys host the 0-2, shamelessly tanking Miami Dolphins next Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Responds to Norman

Prescott let his surgical-like play do the talking, but he was baited into commenting on the Redskins cornerback’s recent shade. After catching the fly with vinegar, Prescott trapped him with honey.

“Yeah, I heard it, but I am not going to allow him be a motivation to me,” he said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I have enough things that motivate me and keep me going.”

Juggernaut Offense?

Hyperbole? Not really. This Dallas offense is that good. That deep. That dynamic. Their quarterback can beat you with his arm and legs, and when he isn’t, Prescott’s handing off to the league’s reigning rushing champion, Ezekiel Elliott, who registered 111 yards and a score on 23 totes against Washington. And when Zeke isn’t being fed, it’s Prescott finding his host of pass-catching weapons: Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb, Devin Smith, Jason Witten.

“If Dak could run the ball well and he can pass the ball well like he showed today, how can you prepare for us?” Cooper said, per the Associated Press. “We as a team can run the ball well and pass the ball well. It’s hard to prepare for that.”

