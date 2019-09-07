David Carr Rips Antonio Brown & His Agent on Twitter

With the news that the Oakland Raiders have parted ways with Antonio Brown, there’s bound to be a lot of finger-pointing in the coming days. Brown doesn’t typically keep quiet on these matters and it’s very likely that he’ll have something to say very soon. One person that has issued a public statement is his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus has been doing his best to do damage control, but it looks like his efforts didn’t lead to anything positive between the two parties.

“It’s been well-documented that it’s been a rocky road from the beginning,” said Rosenhaus on NFL Network. “Unfortunately, not all relationships between players & teams work out. … Everybody had the best intentions going in but it didn’t pan out.”

Derek Carr’s brother, David, has been very on-top of the Antonio Brown drama due to his close relationship with his brother and he accused Rosenhaus of lying on Twitter.

There was another statement that Rosenhaus made, per Adam Schefter:

“Now that Antonio is a free agent, we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team. Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning.”

Carr went on to insinuate that either Brown or Rosenhaus is a clown in reaction to the agent’s statement.

Carr is probably privy to a lot of information that the public isn’t aware of. It’s unlikely he would make this kind of accusation if he didn’t believe it was true. He’s also probably upset because losing Brown is a huge blow to his brother’s team. The Raider offense with Antonio Brown was supposed to be very dynamic.

What to Expect From Derek Carr in 2019

There were those in the media that thought Derek Carr was ready for an MVP run in 2019 thanks to the addition of Antonio Brown. Though the loss of Brown hurts his chances, not all is lost for the veteran quarterback. A lot of people will look at this saga as a failure on Jon Gruden’s part. The truth is, this is all on Antonio Brown. The Raiders took a small risk by adding Brown and had a lot to gain if everything worked out. Unfortunately, the move blew up in the team’s face and they now need to course correct.

Even with the subtraction of Brown, the Raider offense should be significantly better than a season ago. Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow are exciting young receivers and Josh Jacobs should be a star from day one. Plus, the offensive line should be better with the addition of Trent Brown. This all bodes well for Carr as he enters his second year in Jon Gruden’s offense. Yes, Carr would’ve loved to have Brown, but he’ll be just fine without him. The team didn’t have the wide receiver for most of training camp, so it’s not like they don’t know what it’s like to not have him there. This has been a set back for Oakland, but they can still put together a strong season.

