DeSean Jackson Injury: Eagles Receiver’s Timeline Revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to be banged up.

Following their Week 2 clash with the Atlanta Falcons which saw four of their receivers get injured during the game, DeSean Jackson’s injury has been officially revealed. Initially thought to be a groin injury, the veteran receiver actually has an abdominal strain that will sideline him for two weeks — meaning he’ll miss the team’s Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions and their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

DeSean Jackson has an abdominal strain that is expected to sideline him for about two weeks, according to sources. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 17, 2019

Jackson exited the Eagles’ game against the Falcons early in the second quarter and did not return. It also coincided at the same time that fellow starting receiver Alshon Jeffery left due to his calf strain. Jeffery didn’t return either.

Eagles Could Look to Free Agency for Help

With Jeffery also potentially sidelined for two games, the Eagles are extremely short-handed at the wide receiver position — which could mean they hit free agency to sign an extra receiver. Entering their Week 3 matchup, the Eagles have just J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins left at wide receiver.

As Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media suggested, the Eagles could look to a familiar face — free agent Jordan Matthews — to fill the void at receiver for a short period of time.

“With Jeffery hurt, and Jackson banged up, the Eagles will likely have to make a move to add another receiver to the roster, as Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are the only remaining healthy wide receivers. There are three obvious candidates to join the 53-man roster. One is free agent Jordan Matthews. The former Eagles draft pick signed with the Eagles last season after Week 2 as Philadelphia dealt with some injuries at receiver, and he was solid for the duration of the season. He’s a veteran who knows the Eagles’ offense, and could be a reasonable short-term solution.”

Matthews has had two different stints in Philly. His initial one took place from 2014 until 2016 and then he returned in 2018 in the middle of the season when the Eagles’ receiving corps were hit with injuries. Sound familiar?

Obviously, the Jackson injury could have been a lot worse. So that’s the positive in this. However, the Eagles face two pivotal NFC matchups in the coming weeks and considering they’re 1-1 and contending with the 2-0 Dallas Cowboys for NFC East supremacy, the absence of Jackson will be a big one as Philadelphia now lacks a deep receiving threat.

Eagles’ Entire Team is Banged Up

It’s not just at wide receiver where the Eagles are banged up. They’re now short-handed at defensive tackle also with Malik Jackson potentially being out for the rest of the season with a foot injury suffered in Week 1. Making matters worse is that his replacement, Timothy Jernigan, also suffered a foot injury in Week 2 against the Falcons and is likely out for the season.

Philadelphia will look to get back in the winning column when they host the Lions at home this week.

