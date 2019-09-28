Devonta Freeman Fantasy: Start or Sit Falcons RB in Week 4?

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman enjoyed the best game of his mostly underwhelming start to the 2019 NFL regular season in Week 3.

After two weeks of averaging below 10 rushing attempts per game, Freeman completely dominated backfield snaps vs. the Indianapolis Colts. With the running back’s improved play, and what many could perceive as the fazing out of Ito Smith in the Atlanta run game, it seems as if Freeman’s fantasy stock should be skyrocketing, or so one would think.

Devonta Freeman Fantasy Outlook vs. Tennessee Titans

While Devonta Freeman didn’t exactly break out last week, he showed a sign of life for the first time this season. Freeman had been essentially unplayable and was reaching nearly unrosterable after averaging less than seven fantasy points through the first two weeks.

Freeman peeked his head out of the fantasy abyss in Week 3, totaling 95 yards from scrimmage while racking up 12.5 fantasy points vs. the Colts. A major factor in Freeman’s uptick in production can be correlated to his uptick in playing time. From Week 1 through Week 2 Freeman played an average of 56% of the team’s offensive snaps. In Week 3 that percentage jumped to a staggering 90%. With the added field time came added opportunity. Freeman touched the ball 19 times in the Falcons loss to Indianapolis, his most touches since an NFC Wild Card showdown with the LA Rams in the 2017 season.

After Atlanta’s run game had been stifled for much of the season, they shied away from Ito Smith (one-touch) and leaned heavily on Freeman, and it paid dividends.

However, another major factor of Freeman’s success a week ago was his opponent. The Indianapolis Colts have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Freeman won’t have the same benefits when he lines up across from the Tennessee Titans this week. Tennessee has surrendered less than 10 fantasy points to starting running backs through the first three weeks of play. The more absurd factoid here is that they have held the likes of Nick Chubb, Marlon Mack, and Leonard Fournette to these minuscule point outputs despite them averaging 21 touches against them.

Should You Start or Sit Devonta Freeman in Week 4?

Freeman is not much more than a flex flyer this week vs. Tennessee, and that’s based solely on his usage rate trending up. The Titans defensive unit has been stifling all season long, as is evident by their sixth overall ranking in total defense. The reason for their dominance against fantasy running backs this season is due to the fact that they don’t give up touchdowns. The only rushing touchdown Tennessee has surrendered all season long is to Browns backup running back Dontrell Hilliard in garbage time.

That’s not great news for Freeman considering he has scored in just three of his last 15 games. It’s also worth noting that Quadree Ollison, the team’s fifth-round draft pick from April, may be making his NFL debut on Sunday. Ollison, who outweighs Freeman by 26 pounds, may vulture a few goal-line carries from the starting running back this week.

