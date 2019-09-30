Dez Bryant ‘Convinced’ Referees Cheated Saints vs. Cowboys

Sunday night’s NFC showcase between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints was square even if it wasn’t necessarily fair, according to Dez Bryant.

The former Cowboys and Saints wide receiver took to Twitter during the game to infer the officials were favoring Dallas, who trailed for a majority of their time amid their 12-10 loss in the Superdome.

“I’m convinced the official got it out for the saints,” Bryant tweeted.



If a team raises a stink, it should be the Cowboys, who were flagged six times for 64 yards, including two questionable offensive pass interference penalties on wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Saints finished with nine flags for 80 yards, which is more indicative of their discipline — or lack thereof — than any secret collusion attempt by the zebras.

Not that it really matters to Bryant, a neutral observer, apparently.

“I don’t root against the cowboys or the saints… this will be the only time I speak on it…” he tweeted in response to a follower who asked which club he’s rooting for.

Dez Warns Dallas About Paying Prescott

In the esteemed opinion of Bryant, the Cowboys are presented with only two choices regarding ex-teammate Dak Prescott:

1. Back up a Brink’s truck to the franchise quarterback’s feet — immediately.

2. Suffer the consequences — eventually.

During a recent appearance on the ThomaHawk Show, a podcast hosted by former NFL players Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins, Dez pushed for Prescott’s windfall while cautioning Dallas not to kick the proverbial can down the road.

“I think Dak should get paid. There’s no question,” Bryant said. “You got to look at everything he’s done. Since he’s been in that locker room, he is an outstanding leader. That’s just something that was born inside him. I’m not just doing this talkity-talk-talk stuff; I really do believe that. The way that he correlates with the guys means way more than a pass on the football field. Some quarterbacks have it and some quarterbacks don’t have it, and he has it. He’s going out here, doing way better than people [give him credit for]. He’s just shutting up everybody each and every week.”

“He’s putting the Cowboys in a tough situation,” he added. “Why not go ahead and pay him now? If they wait until the end of the year, they will find themselves in a deep hole of trouble trying to sign Dak to a reasonable contract.”

Bryant Blasts Cowboys Over ‘Unfair’ Release

Perhaps Bryant’s sour grapes from the game stem from what he considered an “unfair” and “disturbing” departure from the Lone Star State in 2018. As it pertains to the split, he spilled all the beans.

While still on the same podcast, Bryant gave a brutally honest explanation on why he’s no longer throwing up the X in silver and blue. To hear him tell it, a particularly messy breakup with Jerry Jones affected him so deeply, it contributed to the three-time Pro Bowler’s decision to rebuff a post-Cowboys offer from the Baltimore Ravens.

“I wasn’t in the right state of mind to even be trying to play football. I didn’t like how my relationship ended with the Dallas Cowboys,” he said. “I felt like a lot of things went on in that organization that wasn’t fair. I think it was a lot of political stuff that was going on. I’m the type of guy that voices my opinion, but I do all of the research before I voice my opinion. I just felt like it was too strong. It might have rubbed some of the guys the wrong way, but if they did their research, they would see that it does make sense. It was just one of those things — my opinion versus theirs — and it was: should we have him here or should we not have him here? I was voted that I shouldn’t be there. It kind of bothered me, because I actually felt like I really stood for those guys, I really cared for those guys, especially the rookie guys that came in. A lot of guys into the hazing, I was never into that. I would like a rookie to come in and damn near feel like a vet. I felt like I had done a great job with amping guys on the field and off the field. It was real genuine things. That would be the most disturbing part for me, not being there, because I took that serious more than I feel like any guy inside of that locker room.”

