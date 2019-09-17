Dez Bryant Blatantly Trolls Giants Fans During Monday Night Football

Dez Bryant is at it again.
Whether or not the wide receiver plays for the Dallas Cowboys is immaterial, because his disdain for their divisional rival, the New York Giants, is everlasting.
An avid Twitterer, Bryant hopped on the social media platform during Monday night’s game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, the goal being to antagonize Giants faithful over Odell Beckham Jr.
First, the reaction to Beckham’s 89-yard touchdown reception — his first TD of the season — in which he scooted untouched through the heart of New York’s “defense”:
Then, the trolling, centered around Big Blue shipping Beckham to the Browns this offseason:
And, finally, an admission of said trolling:
Never change, Dez. Never change.
Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
Bryant Compliments Garrett, Who Responds
The three-time Pro Bowl wideout is evidently a big fan of star Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett, tweeting, “Myles Garrett a MONSTER!!!” in response to a follower’s reply. Garrett eventually caught wind of Bryant’s mention, and responded in kind.
The antithesis of a dirty player, Garrett was criticized by some Monday after hitting Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian and causing a gruesome ankle injury that ended Siemian’s season. After the game, he penned a classy message to Siemian and the Browns’ fan base.
“First of all, I want to wish@TrevorSiemian a speedy recovery,” he wrote on Twitter. “We put our bodies on the line every single snap, and I wouldn’t wish an injury on anyone. Other than that, great team win but we still have a lot of work to do. So much love to all the fans, onto next week.”
Dez Calls for Jets to Add Kaep
Bryant’s commentary wasn’t limited to those currently employed by the league. The 30-year-old put on his analyst hat upon the Jets losing Siemian, urging the team to sign still-free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick — at least until starter Sam Darnold returns from his bout with mono.
The alternative for Adam Gase is trotting out Luke Falk for the foreseeable future. And given Falk’s severely underwhelming stat line (20-of-25 for 198 yards) in their lopsided defeat to the Browns, that’s not a preferable Plan B.
Competent passers don’t grow on trees, especially at this level, where even the average ones are handed blank checks. As such, if the Jets, who don’t have a healthy backup behind Falk, look to bring in a warm body, they’ll have to comb through the scrap heap, which includes the likes of Brock Osweiler and Brian Hoyer, to name a few.
READ NEXT: Cowboys to Trade for Jaguars’ Pro Bowl Defender?
Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL