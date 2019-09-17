Dez Bryant Blatantly Trolls Giants Fans During Monday Night Football

Dez Bryant is at it again.

Whether or not the wide receiver plays for the Dallas Cowboys is immaterial, because his disdain for their divisional rival, the New York Giants, is everlasting.

An avid Twitterer, Bryant hopped on the social media platform during Monday night’s game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, the goal being to antagonize Giants faithful over Odell Beckham Jr.

First, the reaction to Beckham’s 89-yard touchdown reception — his first TD of the season — in which he scooted untouched through the heart of New York’s “defense”:

He’s been waiting on that.. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 17, 2019

Then, the trolling, centered around Big Blue shipping Beckham to the Browns this offseason:

Imagine Odell and Saquon….. SMDH — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 17, 2019

And, finally, an admission of said trolling:

I said that to get the Giants fans in their feelings lol…I’m sorry but still …. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 17, 2019

Never change, Dez. Never change.

Bryant Compliments Garrett, Who Responds

The three-time Pro Bowl wideout is evidently a big fan of star Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett, tweeting, “Myles Garrett a MONSTER!!!” in response to a follower’s reply. Garrett eventually caught wind of Bryant’s mention, and responded in kind.



The antithesis of a dirty player, Garrett was criticized by some Monday after hitting Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian and causing a gruesome ankle injury that ended Siemian’s season. After the game, he penned a classy message to Siemian and the Browns’ fan base.