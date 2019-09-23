DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for MNF Redskins vs. Bears

DraftKings NFL $1.25M Monday Night Showdown is open for entry now, as the underachieving Chicago Bears travel to Washington to face off with the winless Redskins. $250K will be rewarded to the first-place winner of DK’s MNF showdown.

Trying to figure out how in the world to put together a fantasy roster with two of the bottom eight offensive units tonight? Let’s take a look at the most optimal way to build out your DraftKings Showdown roster for Monday Night Football.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Terry McLaurin $12,900 FLEX: Mitchell Trubisky $10,400 FLEX: David Montgomery $9,400 FLEX: Tarik Cohen $6,800 FLEX: Bears DEF $6,200 FLEX: Trey Quinn $3,800



Why this Lineup?

If you told me a rookie 3rd round receiver for the Redskins would be my Week 3 captain choice on Monday night against a team that ranked ninth in scoring a season ago I might have painted you as crazy. However, here we are, and here is Terry McLaurin in my captain slot. McLaurin averaged eight targets a game through two weeks of play while having scored a touchdown in each game. The Bears allowed Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders to haul in 11 receptions for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown just one week ago.

There’s no way around it, Mitchell Trubisky has been horrendous to kick off 2019. However, Trubisky has a chance to get the ball rolling tonight. The Redskins have been extremely generous to quarterbacks this season. Washingon’s defense has allowed nearly 27 points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, the fourth-most in the NFL.

David Montgomery hasn’t exactly exploded on to the season the way many expected the rookie from Iowa State to do, just yet. After one week of playing musical chairs in the backfield, Chicago quickly came to their senses in Week 2. The Bears realized Montgomery is their best runner of the football and rewarded him with 18 carries vs. Denver. Opposing teams have handed the ball to their running backs at an average of 26.5 times per game against the Redskins this season, averaging 5.02 yards per carry.

While Tarik Cohen may not be Chicago’s best runner, he’s still their best offensive playmaker. Cohen has averaged nearly 10 touches per game this season including 10 receiving targets in Week 1. Speaking of Week 1, the Redskins had their own issues in containing a similar diminutive-sized back in the mold of Cohen that week. The Redskins allowed Eagles’ Darren Sproles to average 5.25 yards per touch against them.

In a game with a plethora of average-to-mediocre fantasy options, might as well roll with an elite one, even if it’s an entire defensive unit. The Bears defense is still as good as it gets. Chicago has accumulated seven sacks over two games this season. While Case Keenum has yet to throw an interception yet this season, he’s likely due for one, or multiple. Keenum had only five interception-free games over 16 starts a season ago.

Snag Trey Quinn with his puny salary while you can. You likely won’t be able to grab the ‘Skins starting receiver at such a valuable price moving forward. Quinn is just three targets behind McLaurin for the team lead. With a ferocious Bears front-seven barreling down on him all game, look for Case Keenum to get rid of the ball quick, most likely into the hands of Quinn.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The two most obvious omissions in our DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown lineup is likely Allen Robinson and Adrian Peterson.

Robinson took a major step back in Week 2 after a phenomenal Week 1. It’s hard to trust any Chicago Bears receiver at the moment with their passing game struggles. Expect Trubisky to use his legs and the short passing game to move the ball down the field tonight.

Adrian Peterson struggled mightily to grind out yardage vs. the Cowboys a week ago. Running lanes will be that much harder to come by against a Bears defense who allows just three yards per carry this season.

Reminder, the game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET tonight. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

READ NEXT: Saquon Barkley Injury Update & Fantasy Fallout