DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for MNF Jets vs. Browns

This week’s Monday night football matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns is filled with superstar names, and arguably even more injures.

DraftKings NFL $1.25M Monday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The first-place winner will receive a hefty gift of $250K.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Jamison Crowder $13,500 FLEX: Odell Beckham Jr. $11,800 FLEX: Le’Veon Bell $11,600 FLEX: David Njoku $5,800 FLEX: Rashard Higgins $4,200 FLEX: Jets Defense $3,000



Why this Lineup?

This was by far the most difficult DFS lineup to compose over the first two weeks of the NFL regular season, with multiple injuries on both sides of the ball.

We went with a bit of a shocker to kick things off, making Jamison Crowder our captain. Plugging Crowder into the captain spot allowed us to fill out our flex spots with more viable fantasy options. Plus Crowder offers plenty of upside, with a fairly high floor. Crowder was targeted an absurd 17 times in his New York Jets debut, leading to 24.3 fantasy points. The loss of Sam Darnold should only elevate the Jets likelihood of operating mostly within the short to intermediate passing game. This makes Crowder a strong play vs. Cleveland.

Our first two flex spots go to the two biggest names playing on Monday, Le’Veon Bell and Odell Beckham Jr. Bell is currently dealing with a shoulder injury but proclaimed he’s “good to go” following his MRI’s coming back negative. While Odell will be making his inaugural return to New York since being traded this offseason. Sign me up for a motivated OBJ.

Next up we grab two Browns pass catchers. Tight end David Njoku and wideout Rashard Higgins. Njoku was targeted six times in week one and has now scored in two of his past three games. Higgins is questionable to play on Monday. However is the receiver is deemed active, he immediately slides into the Browns’ third receiver role. Higgins and quarterback Baker Mayfield have shown great chemistry dating back to training camp.

We close out our lineup with an underwhelming choice, but one that may pay dividends. While many DFS players may be eyeing the Browns defense as they are set to play a backup QB, the New York Jets defense presents the best value. Gang Green’s D put up 18 fantasy points in week one, while the Browns offense was chewed up and spit out at the hands of the Tennessee Titans defense last Sunday.

Final Thoughts & Injury Replacements

Be sure to keep a keen eye on the injury report heading into the night prior to locking in your lineup. There are numerous players dealing with injuries, while the majority in our lineup seems good to go, you must be careful.

Other cheap priced options that could warrant looks in your lineup if a player is a surprise scratch include Demaryius Thomas, Damion Ratley, and Ty Montgomery.

Good luck!

READ NEXT: Start or Sit Redskins RB Adrian Peterson