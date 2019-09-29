Dwayne Haskins’ 40-Yard Dash Time Among Slowest in Combine History

Of the many quarterbacks who play faster than their 40-yard dash times indicate, Washington Redskins signal-caller Dwayne Haskins is likely near the top of that list. While the former Ohio State Buckeyes star was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, it wasn’t due to his speed at the combine.

If anything, Haskins’ speed may have turned a few teams off a bit when comparing against other quarterbacks. Not only that but the 5.04-second 40-yard dash he ran at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine ranked as the worst among all players at his position and one of the slowest times since the results were recorded.

Dwayne Haskins’ 40-Yard Dash Time at Combine

As mentioned previously, Haskins ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash a the combine, making him the only quarterback to fall below the five-second mark. The next-closest players to him on the list were Gardner Minshew (4.97), Kyle Shurmur (4.91), Brett Rypien (4.91), Will Grier (4.84), Jarrett Stidham (4.81) and Daniel Jones (4.81), per NFL.com.

For comparison’s sake, here’s a look at the full breakdown of the 2019 NFL quarterback class and their 40-yard dash times, led by former Penn State signal-caller Trace McSorley.

Trace McSorley: 4.57 seconds

Tyree Jackson: 4.59 seconds

Easton Stick: 4.62 seconds

Nick Fitzgerald: 4.64 seconds

Drew Lock: 4.69 seconds

Ryan Finley: 4.73 seconds

Jake Browning: 4.74 seconds

Jordan Ta’amu: 4.77 seconds

Daniel Jones: 4.81 seconds

Jarrett Stidham: 4.81 seconds

Will Grier: 4.84 seconds

Brett Rypien: 4.91 seconds

Kyle Shurmur: 4.91 seconds

Gardner Minshew: 4.97 seconds

Dwayne Haskins: 5.04 seconds

One of the most interesting aspects of Haskins’ 5.04-second time is how it stacks up against the other quarterbacks who have been clocked since 2000.

Haskins Posts One of Slowest QB Times in History

On a positive note, Haskins’ slow 40-yard dash time isn’t the worst ever, and it’s actually not even close. But, it does come in as one of the worst by a quarterback, ranking in the top-20 and coming in tied as No. 18 overall.

As Pro Football Reference details, Ryan Mallett currently holds the mark for the slowest 40-yard dash time for a quarterback at 5.37-seconds. Every other player at the position who has been clocked posted at least 5.26 time or better and this is how the bottom of the list stacks up, beginning at No. 20.

Anthony Boone: 5.03 seconds

Jevan Snead: 5.04 seconds

Dwayne Haskins: 5.04 seconds

Riley Skinner: 5.05 seconds

Tyler Bray: 5.05 seconds

T.J. Yates: 5.06 seconds

Patrick Witt: 5.06 seconds

Ryan Nassib: 5.06 seconds

Sefo Liufau: 5.08 seconds

Mike White: 5.09 seconds

Landry Jones: 5.11 seconds

Chase Holbrook: 5.12 seconds

Ryan Colburn: 5.12 seconds

Nathan Enderle: 5.12 seconds

Nick Foles: 5.14 seconds

Sean Mannion: 5.14 seconds

Hunter Cantwell: 5.22 seconds

Brian Doughty: 5.22 seconds

Jeff Mathews: 5.26 seconds

Ryan Mallett: 5.37 seconds

