Dwayne Haskins’ 40-Yard Dash Time Among Slowest in Combine History

Of the many quarterbacks who play faster than their 40-yard dash times indicate, Washington Redskins signal-caller Dwayne Haskins is likely near the top of that list. While the former Ohio State Buckeyes star was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, it wasn’t due to his speed at the combine.
If anything, Haskins’ speed may have turned a few teams off a bit when comparing against other quarterbacks. Not only that but the 5.04-second 40-yard dash he ran at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine ranked as the worst among all players at his position and one of the slowest times since the results were recorded.
Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!
Dwayne Haskins’ 40-Yard Dash Time at Combine
As mentioned previously, Haskins ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash a the combine, making him the only quarterback to fall below the five-second mark. The next-closest players to him on the list were Gardner Minshew (4.97), Kyle Shurmur (4.91), Brett Rypien (4.91), Will Grier (4.84), Jarrett Stidham (4.81) and Daniel Jones (4.81), per NFL.com.
For comparison’s sake, here’s a look at the full breakdown of the 2019 NFL quarterback class and their 40-yard dash times, led by former Penn State signal-caller Trace McSorley.
- Trace McSorley: 4.57 seconds
- Tyree Jackson: 4.59 seconds
- Easton Stick: 4.62 seconds
- Nick Fitzgerald: 4.64 seconds
- Drew Lock: 4.69 seconds
- Ryan Finley: 4.73 seconds
- Jake Browning: 4.74 seconds
- Jordan Ta’amu: 4.77 seconds
- Daniel Jones: 4.81 seconds
- Jarrett Stidham: 4.81 seconds
- Will Grier: 4.84 seconds
- Brett Rypien: 4.91 seconds
- Kyle Shurmur: 4.91 seconds
- Gardner Minshew: 4.97 seconds
- Dwayne Haskins: 5.04 seconds
One of the most interesting aspects of Haskins’ 5.04-second time is how it stacks up against the other quarterbacks who have been clocked since 2000.
Haskins Posts One of Slowest QB Times in History
On a positive note, Haskins’ slow 40-yard dash time isn’t the worst ever, and it’s actually not even close. But, it does come in as one of the worst by a quarterback, ranking in the top-20 and coming in tied as No. 18 overall.
As Pro Football Reference details, Ryan Mallett currently holds the mark for the slowest 40-yard dash time for a quarterback at 5.37-seconds. Every other player at the position who has been clocked posted at least 5.26 time or better and this is how the bottom of the list stacks up, beginning at No. 20.
- Anthony Boone: 5.03 seconds
- Jevan Snead: 5.04 seconds
- Dwayne Haskins: 5.04 seconds
- Riley Skinner: 5.05 seconds
- Tyler Bray: 5.05 seconds
- T.J. Yates: 5.06 seconds
- Patrick Witt: 5.06 seconds
- Ryan Nassib: 5.06 seconds
- Sefo Liufau: 5.08 seconds
- Mike White: 5.09 seconds
- Landry Jones: 5.11 seconds
- Chase Holbrook: 5.12 seconds
- Ryan Colburn: 5.12 seconds
- Nathan Enderle: 5.12 seconds
- Nick Foles: 5.14 seconds
- Sean Mannion: 5.14 seconds
- Hunter Cantwell: 5.22 seconds
- Brian Doughty: 5.22 seconds
- Jeff Mathews: 5.26 seconds
- Ryan Mallett: 5.37 seconds
READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Trashes Baker Mayfield Following Comments