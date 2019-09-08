Eagles’ Brandon Graham Compares Beating Redskins to Sex

The Eagles had to rally from 17 points behind Sunday to beat the Redskins. It wasn’t easy. But the final scoreboard read: Eagles 32, Redskins 27.

The game was a celebration from the second half on, highlighted by a beautiful family reunion with DeSean Jackson. Afterward, Brandon Graham made an interesting comparison. He inferred winning the season opener was better than sex.

Graham had two tackles on the day, including a huge run stuff on a crucial third down. The Eagles pass-rush started slow before exploding late and confusing Redskins quarterback Case Keenum. Three different players — Graham, Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox — combined for 21 quarterback pressures. It was a clinic.

Brandon Graham Promised Double-Digit Sacks

The bar has been set very high for one of the Eagles’ best (yet sneakily most under-the-radar) pass-rushers. Brandon Graham, who inked a three-year, $40 million deal last February, recently confirmed his goal for 2019 was to register double-digit sack totals.

“This year, it’s a double-digit (sack) year,” Graham told reporters back in June, via NJ.com. “That’s my goal. Go ahead and let them know I’ve still got a lot in the tank.”

The comment seems innocent enough, especially for a guy who was a half-sack away from achieving that total in 2017 when he finished with 10 sacks. Graham has never been one to brag despite being one of the most feared and stabilizing forces on the Eagles’ defensive line. Consider this stat: Graham is one of only four edge rushers who has tallied 50 total quarterback pressures since 2014, according to Pro Football Focus. The other three on that list? Von Miller. Khalil Mack. Ryan Kerrigan. Graham has also recorded a pressure on 16-percent of his career pass-rushers, the third-best mark since 2006.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson famously referred to Graham as the “heart and soul” of not just the Eagles defense, but the whole team.

”He’s kind of the heart and soul of this football team,” Pederson told reporters. “With his energy every single day, what he brings to the defense, what he brings from a leadership standpoint, it’s pretty impressive that he’s played this long.”