Carson Wentz Delivered Special Message to Nick Foles

Try not to cry after reading what Carson Wentz said to Nick Foles. The two quarterbacks will forever be linked in Eagles folklore. Naturally, Wentz picked up the phone and called Foles after he was injured.

Wentz, who developed a strong bond with the former Eagles backup during the Super Bowl run, watched in dismay when his good friend suffered a broken collarbone in Week 1. The Jaguars quarterback was slammed to the turf by Chris Jones and left the game. He was placed on injured reserve and cannot return until after Week 10. Ironically, Foles threw a perfect dime for a touchdown on the play.

On Wednesday, Wentz was asked if he had talked to his former teammate in Philadelphia. Predictably, the answer was yes.

“I did reach out to Nick, and I love Nick to death and the competitor that he is. That’s really a bummer,” Wentz told reporters. “That’s what we sign up for when we play this game. I know those are things you can’t control and I know he believes that. I know he believes that God is using that for a reason. To be able to just go through it from a faith-filled standpoint for him, it’s tough. I know he will handle it well.”

FOLES JUST DROPPED IT RIGHT IN THE BUCKET 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A4YKGAwnCg — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 8, 2019

Nick Foles ‘Trusting the Good Lord’

Nick Foles, of course, left last March when the Eagles let him go in free agency to pursue his dream of starting for another franchise. The Jaguars came calling almost immediately and inked Foles to a four-year, $88 million deal.

He was 5-for-8 for 75 yards and a touchdown before exiting Sunday’s game against Kansas City. Foles, much like Wentz did when he tore his ACL in 2017, isn’t sitting around feeling sorry for himself. He’ll rehab and put his trust in God.

“It’s unfortunate but at the same time I’m going to stay positive and trust the good Lord in this time,” Foles told reporters after Sunday’s game. “Sometimes things don’t happen like we expect them to, but we just have to have faith that it’s for a reason. I’m still grateful I get to be a part of this team. I’ll have surgery tomorrow to get this thing rolling and trust the good Lord for healing and be ready to roll when I am.”

Not surprisingly, Foles has no animosity toward the man that shattered his left clavicle bone. The quarterback even gave Chris Jones a hug after the game. The two were teammates under Andy Reid in Kansas City.

