Practice Squad Tracker: Eagles Add Ex-Giants Quarterback

The Eagles completed their cuts Saturday and finalized their 53-man roster. Now the team is slowly filling in their practice squad.

The first move involved signing quarterback Kyle Lauletta, a player who grew up in the Philly suburb of Exton and attended Downingtown East. He spent the past two seasons backing up Eli Manning on the New York Giants. He completed 37 of 62 passes for 453 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 103.8 passer rating this preseason.

According to reports, the Eagles have added nine total players to the practice squad, including:

Ellis was really impressive for the Eagles this preseason, highlighted by a one-handed circus catch against the Jets. Singleton, of course, was the team’s leading tackler and special teams stalwart.

Dallas Cowboys Add Clayton Thorson

The Eagles released rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson, a casualty of too many quarterbacks in the nest. He also did himself no favors with a bad showing in the preseason.

Thorson went completed 30-of-62 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for a 45.5 passer rating. He sealed his fate with a miserable game in the finale against the Jets.

GM Howie Roseman was asked if he worried the team wasted a draft pick on Thorson. He didn’t seem concerned.

“You’ll see today, there are going to be a lot of draft picks cut in rounds that are higher than the fifth round and lower than the fifth round,” Roseman said. “We’ve got to do what’s best for our football team and build our team the way we see fit.”

Eagles Bring Back Greg Ward Jr.

Greg Ward Jr. was the undisputed star of Eagles camp, severely outplaying guys like Charles Johnson and Marken Michel and even Mack Hollins. The latter made the roster, but the Eagles successfully snuck Ward Jr. on the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

The University of Houston product had six catches for 86 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown. He also picked up 15 yards on an end-around play. Ward Jr. adds extra value as a former quarterback and decoy.

“Greg’s done a tremendous job and really I don’t have an answer what he could have done more other than we’re trying to balance everyone we have at every position,” GM Howie Roseman said.