Top 5 Free Agents Eagles Should Target After Roster Cuts

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has already made a point to say he is watching the waiver wire and looking to improve the squad. Tight end was the one position he signaled out specifically, but there are a ton of talented guys out there.

The Eagles have a loaded 53-man roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They shouldn’t look for much additional help there, except for maybe at tight end. The defense could use a jacked-up shot of adrenaline. The team’s linebacker situation remains a mess, and bringing in another edge rusher has to be on their wish list after missing out on Jadeveon Clowney.

Capper to Saturday’s trade: Houston paid Jadeveon Clowney a $7 million signing bonus while Seattle is paying the remaining $8 million of his salary, per source. Seattle also promised not to tag Clowney after this season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

Top 5 Guys Eagles Should Target

1. Brandon Marshall, Linebacker

The Oakland Raiders cut the eight-year NFL veteran for two reasons: Marshall had been slow to recover from a lingering knee injury and letting him walk saved them more than $1 million in cap space. Valid reasons indeed. However, this is a player that has been among the best at his position since 2014.

He helped the Broncos win Super Bowl L and registered five tackles in the game. Remember, he was teammates with new Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson on that vaunted Broncos defense. Marshall recorded 100 tackles in three of four seasons from 2014-2017 before the knee injury. He’s only 29.

2. Dion Jordan, Defensive End

The Eagles surprised everyone when they decided to keep six defensive ends, but the depth behind their starters is raw and untested. Guys like Shareef Miller, Daeshon Hall and Josh Sweat. Obviously, the team didn’t value the position enough to make a deal for Jadeveon Clowney. Jordan, the third overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, is coming off a knee scope (not ideal) and another drug suspension for Adderall (less ideal).

He was thought to be a generational talent at Oregon where he played under — guess who? — Chip Kelly. Remember the Eagles smartly drafted Lane Johnson over Jordan. Jordan has never lived up the hype, but maybe a change of scenery would do him good. The lighting-quick edge rusher does have 8.5 sacks in just 43 games played.

3. Ricky Seals-Jones, Tight End

Ricky Seals-Jones had 34 catches for 343 yards in 15 games last season with Arizona. Probably the top tight end to hit waivers in the last 24 hours. https://t.co/wwV3ws0s2D — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 1, 2019

There aren’t that many great tight ends on the open market. So if GM Howie Roseman is serious about adding another one, he couldn’t do much worse than Seals-Jones. He was recently named a potential X-factor on offense. Seals-Jones was cut by the Cardinals despite a strong preseason. He caught two passes for 43 yards in Arizona’s preseason finale, including a 31-yard bomb (with a fumble). The 24-year-old has great speed for a 6-foot-5, 225-pounder.

4. Malik Jefferson, Linebacker

#Bengals third-round pick Malik Jefferson, @PFF's ninth-ranked linebacker in the 2018 draft class, will team up with a good one in Vontaze Burfict — could be quite the dynamic duo in 2018. pic.twitter.com/7IOK3bd7Ab — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) May 2, 2018

This guy could be the steal of the waiver wire and deserves an immediate call. Jefferson, a third-round pick in 2018, is extremely athletic and can lay the lumber. Big time. The Bengals released him after using him primarily on special teams. The knock on Jefferson has been his football intelligence — maybe some rumored mental issues — and he missed the last preseason game with a non-football illness. Still, the 22-year-old produced 10 tackles in the preseason.

5. Dez Bryant, Wide Receiver

“Healthy, moving fast and explosive” words receivers coach David Robinson used to describe his workout with @DezBryant he’s working on his mind but looks like he’s still working on his game too pic.twitter.com/T16xhjunRQ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 1, 2019

OK, we’re just floating this one out here for fun. Bryant was one of the most dominant receivers in football at the height of his power. He has 7,459 career receiving yards with 73 touchdowns in eight seasons for the Cowboys. Yes, he is a diva and brings some emotional baggage. Yes, he is recovering from an ACL tear — although he has looked fine in his Instagram workout videos. Wouldn’t it be fun to stick it to Dallas? Maybe not. Bryant is a huge risk.

