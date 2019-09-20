Doug Pederson Updates Alshon Jeffery’s Status for Lions-Eagles

So you’re saying there’s a chance? Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he is holding out hope that Alshon Jeffery will play Sunday against Detroit.

The starting wide receiver hasn’t practiced all week as he fights through a pesky calf injury. Not a good sign for someone expecting to suit up in two days. Jeffery’s injury did appear less serious than the one suffered by fellow starter DeSean Jackson. Pederson has ruled the speedy down-field threat out versus the Lions. Meanwhile, Dallas Goedert also has a 50-50 shot at playing.

Jackson suffered an abdominal strain (or groin) injury last week in Atlanta, while Goedert hurt his calf. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins have been taking all the reps at practice this week under the assumption they would be starting. Pederson doesn’t seem ready to slam the door on his starters not playing. The Eagles haven’t made any additional roster moves in free agency. Instead, the team has been utilizing practice squad pass-catchers Greg Ward and Marcus Green.

Mack Hollins Really Loves Special Teams

Mack Hollins has been an interesting case study over the past two years. He enjoyed a rookie season filled with many bright spots, none brighter than the 64-yard touchdown he hauled in from Carson Wentz on Monday Night Football. Then, Hollins seemingly vanished.

He was out for the entire 2018 season as he dealt with a myriad of strange ailments, some of them resurfacing to start the 2019 campaign. Hollins was forced into action last week in Atlanta where he caught five balls for 50 yards, with a career-high 69 snaps.

On Thursday, Hollins met with reporters after practice and tried to shed some light on his roller-coaster ride. The third-year receiver surprised many when he admitted that he actually prefers playing special teams over offense.

“I’ll never want to be a guy that gives up special teams because I want to play on offense,” Hollins said on Thursday, via NJ.com. “If I can’t play both, my mindset is that I just play teams. But I think I’m capable of playing both, I played both last week and I’m gonna give my all in either one. If I’m going to drop off in one of them, it’ll be offense and I’ll go play special teams harder.”

When Did DeSean Jackson Get Hurt Last Week?

DeSean Jackson ended up with 11 snaps before pulling up lame last week in Atlanta. He was barely on the field and there was a certain mystery around diagnosing the play he strained his groin on. Well, it looks like NBC Sports’ John Clark has tracked it down. He was cutting toward the middle on a crossing route when he stopped and started limping around the 35-yard line.

Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Detroit and likely won’t return until Week 5. The receiver hasn’t practiced all week as he has been fighting an abdominal strain.

