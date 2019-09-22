Eagles-Lions Updates: Two Starters Out with Injuries, Nelson Agholor Disappoints

The injuries keep piling up for the Eagles. Starting left tackle Jason Peters went to the bench in the second quarter and was surrounded by trainers. He was later ruled out with an illness.

The team offered no immediate update on his return aside from saying he was questionable. Rookie Andre Dillard replaced him at his normal spot protecting Carson Wentz’s blindside. The Eagles traded up and drafted Dillard to be Peters’ eventual successor. Now he’s getting a jump-start on his NFL career.

Dillard has been exposed to regular-season action already this season. The Eagles put him in at tight end in the opener and moved him around on the right side of the offensive line.

Injury Updates: T Jason Peters (illness), DE Derek Barnett (ankle) and T Andre Dillard (knee) are all questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 22, 2019

Moments after Peters scurried off to the bench, Dillard went down clutching his right knee. He immediately headed to the medical tent and Halapoulivaati Vaitai took his spot at left tackle. Dillard was also listed as questionable as return.

The Eagles confirmed Peters was out with an undisclosed illness, while Dillard was listed with a knee injury. Defensive end Derek Barnett also left the game after suffering an ankle ailment.

Lions Take Kickoff Back 100 Yards

Detroit’s Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for the game’s first touchdown after taking a Jake Elliott boot back all the way from the goal line. The Eagles had just scored a field to take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

It was the first kickoff return Philadelphia had allowed for a touchdown since 2013, ironically it was accomplished by the Lions when Jeremy Ross raced it back 98 yards to paydirt in the Blizzard Bowl. Ross also had a 58-yard punt return for a score in that one.

Agnew reached the sideline and turned upfield after receiving two huge blocks to clear the way. The return man was gone by the time he reached the 20-yard line, with no Eagles defenders in front of him. Agnew had been benched last week by head coach Matt Patricia for fumbling the ball.

Take it to the house! #OnePride@jamalagnew with the 100-yard kickoff return for the TD. pic.twitter.com/mg8TP5m5z0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 22, 2019

Lions lead 20-10 in First Half

Detroit got touchdowns from Jamal Agnew and Kerryon Johnson, plus two field goals from Matt Prater, to build a 20-10 lead in the first half. Philadelphia received a field goal from Jake Elliott and a touchdown from Jordan Howard. The Eagles were nursing their wounds after losing three players, including two starters, to injury.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was 9-of-14 for 142 yards with no touchdowns. Zach Ertz paced the offense with three catches for 58 yards, while Miles Sanders had 10 carries for 33 yards and Jordan Howard five carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was 8-of-12 for 80 yards with no touchdowns. Detroit had the ground game going with J.D. McKissic running for 44 yards and Kerryon Johnson had 21 yards on the ground.

Nelson Agholor picked up where he left off against Atlanta after dropping a wide-open pass and then fumbling the ball away in the second quarter. The Philly faithful let the struggling wide receiver hear it late in the first half. He had three receptions for 16 yards as the Eagles went into the locker room down 10 points.

