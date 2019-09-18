Fantasy Football Week 3 QB Rankings: Dak Prescott Primed For Huge Game vs. Dolphins

Week 2 taught us a few things about the quarterback position moving forward. For starters, Lamar Jackson’s Week 1 performance was not a flash in the pan. True, Jackson did not have the perfect passer rating this past weekend like he did against the Miami Dolphins. However, he performed more than admirably, racking up the second-most fantasy football points by a QB for the week. Jackson has proven he will be a mainstay QB1 for the remainder of the season.

We also learned that Jackson may be joined by a handful of other up and coming QBs amongst the top fantasy players at their position. Most notably a gunslinger residing in Buffalo, and a Dallas quarterback who is continuously running up his price tag.

See where these players rank in our Week 3 QB Fantasy rankings, along with which players will live up to expectations this week, and which will crumble under pressure.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual Candidates: Lamar Jackson – 30.88 pts. (QB2) Josh Allen – 22.22 pts. (QB7)

Dak Prescott vs. MIA

Jerry Jones is likely kicking himself at the moment for not pulling the trigger on re-upping Prescott prior to this season. However, he may also be laid back, feet up, with a cigar in his mouth celebrating how well his QB has performed thus far this season.

Prescott is bound to continue on his current path of success this week as he takes on an absolutely abysmal Miami Dolphins team. The Dolphins have allowed an average of 32.66 fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, the most in the NFL. While Prescott has scored the second-most points at his position this season

Miami has been outscored by an absurd score of 102-10 in two games this season. The only worry for Prescott owners in Week 2 is that the Cowboys put the game away so early that Prescott enjoys most of the second half as a spectator.

Josh Allen vs. CIN

Allen makes our list for the second straight week. Why? Because people still love to doubt the guy. New York Giants head coach thought Allen “had a chance to be a starter” coming out of Wyoming. Well, Allen not only showed Shurmur that he’s a legitimate starter in this league last Sunday, he may have also proved to the fantasy football world that he is a QB1 lock moving forward.

Allen, who scored 22+ fantasy points a week ago, has now totaled an average of 22.93 points over his last eight contests. The Bengals have allowed an average of 20+ fantasy points to QBs this season, and are just a few days removed from being touched by Jimmy Garoppolo.

It’s time to believe in Allen, even if it’s just for fantasy purposes.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual Candidates: Kyler Murray – 16.36 pts. (QB16) Kirk Cousins – 10.90 pts. (QB28)

Baker Mayfield vs. LAR

There aren’t many instances where you can win a nationally televised game by 20 points, and the majority of the world feels worse about you as a team. However, that’s exactly what happened to the Browns on Monday night in Week 2.

Baker has not been the same player this season that he was down the latter part of last year. If you eliminate OBJ’s quick slant and run of 89-yards vs. the Jets, Baker has averaged just 260.5 passing yards over the first two games, and four interceptions.

The Rams are a game removed from holding a combination of Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater to just 7.62 points.

Jared Goff at CLE

Jared Goff is a different player when playing on the road. Last season Goff’s excellent home stat line of 22 TDs to 3 interceptions was devalued by a 10-9 TD to interception ratio on the road.

The Browns defense put on a show in Week 2, albeit against a Jets team operating with their second and third string QBs.

Goff has tons of talent around him and is capable of putting up points, just be wary of his ceiling on Sunday night.

Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

POS Keys: QB1 l QB2 l QB3

l OPP Keys: (Matchup) Great l Avg l Tough

RANK Quarterbacks (Team) OPP 1 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. BAL 2 Dak Prescott DAL vs. MIA 3 Deshaun Watson HOU at LAC 4 Lamar Jackson BAL at KC 5 Tom Brady NE vs. NYJ 6 Russell Wilson SEA vs. NO 7 Josh Allen BUF vs. CIN 8 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. DEN 9 Matt Ryan ATL at IND 10 Carson Wentz PHI vs. DET 11 Jameis Winston TB vs. NYG 12 Kyler Murray ARI vs. CAR 13 Matthew Stafford DET at PHI 14 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. PIT 15 Baker Mayfield CLE vs. LAR 16 Jared Goff LAR at CLE 17 Philip Rivers LAC vs. HOU 18 Cam Newton CAR at ARI 19 Mitch Trubisky CHI at WAS 20 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. OAK 21 Mason Rudolph PIT at SF 22 Jacoby Brissett IND vs. ATL 23 Andy Dalton CIN at BUF 24 Derek Carr OAK at MIN 25 Marcus Mariota TEN at JAC 26 Teddy Bridgewater NO at SEA 27 Gardner Minshew JAC vs. TEN 28 Joe Flacco DEN at GB 29 Case Keenum WAS vs. CHI 30 Daniel Jones NYG at TB 31 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA at DAL 32 Luke Falk NYJ at NE