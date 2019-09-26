Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 4 Thursday Night NFL Game

There are plenty of difficult fantasy football decisions for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Eagles and Packers. Our Start-Sit predictions offer the top players to put in your lineup for tonight’s TNF game. Be sure to also check out our Week 4 Start-Sit predictions for the rest of the NFL slate of games.

The point total is 46 for the Packers-Eagles matchup meaning the game’s offensive production is expected to be in the middle of the road, per OddsShark. Both the Eagles and Packers have struggled to have explosive offenses to start the season. Some of the top fantasy players on both teams have been disappointments based on where they were drafted.

Davante Adams, Alshon Jeffrey and Zach Ertz are three of the top starts in tonight’s game. The running backs are much less clear in a game where expectations should be tempered. Aaron Jones leads the group, but these are not rushers you should feel comfortable starting in most situations.

Finally, Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz are likely starting in your lineup, but both signal-callers have struggled to achieve their expected fantasy performance early this season. If you have specific fantasy football related questions, feel free to follow me @JonDAdams and send me your topics.

Here is a look at my Thursday Night Football fantasy predictions for the players you should start and the guys that are better left on your bench.

Alshon Jeffrey Is a Low-End WR2, While Nelson Agholor Is a Difficult Sit

Jeffrey is expected to play, and you will want to monitor the injury report prior to kickoff before putting him in your lineup. The star Eagles wide receiver can be considered a low-end WR2 this week. The Eagles face a Packers defense that has been surprisingly improved against the pass allowing just 197 yards per game.

Assuming Jeffrey plays, Agholor’s targets are expected so significantly drop and you would be wise to keep him on your bench until you see how the distribution plays out. Agholor can be started in a pinch, but you would be better suited to take a more conservative approach if you have other viable options on your bench.

Davante Adams Is Still a Must-Start & Marquez Valdes-Scantling Can Be Started as a WR3

Adams has not produced to the level you likely drafted him at, but the Packers top wideout still needs to be in your lineup. Rodgers and the Packers are dealing with a new offense, so hopefully, Adams’ production will improve as the season goes on.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is leading the Packers in targets, higher than even Adams. So far, Valdes-Scantling’s output puts him in the WR3 category with upside to be a WR2 on some weeks. This means he can be started as either your third wide receiver or in the flex. The Eagles are near the bottom of the NFL allowing 293 passing yards per game meaning it is a plus matchup for the Packers.

Sit Thursday Night Football Running Backs: Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard & Aaron Jones

This is a bad Thursday night for running backs as none of the top rushers are players you feel particularly good about having in your Week 4 lineup. In a vacuum, Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard and Aaron Jones are all players that you would be better off leaving on your bench this week.

However, there is a scarcity at running back and you may be in a position where you have to start one of these players. Here is how I rank Thursday night’s running backs: Jones, Howard, Sanders and Williams. If at all possible, avoid starting a running back involved in TNF.

The Eagles have one of the best rush defenses in the league, while the Packers have struggled upfront. Jones is ranked above the rest just based on opportunity, but he is not someone I feel particularly confident about starting.

Carson Wentz & Aaron Rodgers Are Both Reluctant Starts at Quarterback

Heading into the season, Wentz and Rodgers were both considered top fantasy quarterbacks. Both players have struggled to perform up to their expected fantasy production. Rodgers has yet to throw for 250 or more yards this season as the Packers continue to implement a new offensive season.

Wentz has been a little bit better but has been a inconsistent in 2019. Chances are these are your starting quarterbacks, and you need to put them in your lineup as you do not have another option. If you are a team that carries more than one quarterback, here is a list of players I would start over either QB: Lamar Jackson, Philip Rivers, Jared Goff, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes. If you only have one quarterback, you can start Rodgers or Wentz, but we are not expecting a shootout on Thursday night.

Zach Ertz Is a Must-Start While Jimmy Graham Is Better Left on Your Bench

There’s no surprise that you are starting Ertz, but Jimmy Graham is much less of a certainty. Graham has been battling a hurt finger and not produced since Week 1. Graham is a touchdown-dependent tight end that is better left on your bench for Week 4 and beyond. Graham is not getting the volume needed to be a consistent fantasy option, and the only way he produces is by finding the endzone.