Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 4 Predictions

Fantasy football lineup decisions are about to get even tougher as bye weeks are beginning, causing top players to be unavailable each week. We breakdown the must-starts for Week 4 along with the players that are better left on your bench.

There are two key games to monitor from a fantasy perspective as the Chiefs-Lions along with the Bucs-Rams have the highest point totals for Week 4. They are the only two games that have totals higher than 50 points, per OddsShark.

You would be wise to temper your expectations with the Buccaneers players as I think Jameis Winston will struggle against the Rams defense. The high point total could be an overreaction to last week’s Giants-Bucs game.

If your fantasy season got off to a rocky start, there is still plenty of time to turn things around. Making sure you have the right players on your roster is the most important thing, but starting the guys that give you the best chance to win is a close second. Feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams with your lineup or general fantasy football questions.

Here is a look at my Week 4 fantasy football predictions.

Start Redskins WR Terry McLaurin vs. Giants & Sit Texans WR Will Fuller vs. Panthers

Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin has become the favorite target of quarterback Case Keenum. The Redskins get a plus matchup against the Giants defense that is allowing the most receiving yards in the NFL at 332 per game. The rookie wideout has been receiving buzz since training camp when he essentially secured a starting role early in the process.

Will Fuller is still looking for his first touchdown this season. Fuller gets a difficult matchup against the Panthers in Week 4, a defense that is second-best against the pass allowing just 166 yards per contest.

WR Starts for Week 4: John Ross had a challenging Week 3 but look for the Bengals wide receiver to bounce back against a Steelers secondary that is allowing a lot of yards. Ross still had 6 targets last week and is going to continue being a part of the Bengals offense moving forward. Mike Williams should be in WR3 territory despite a tough start to the season as the Chargers have an ideal matchup against the Dolphins.

WR Sits for Week 4: Temper your expectations for Bills receivers this week against a good Patriots secondary. Cole Beasley still retains value with Josh Allen wanting to get the ball out quick, but you might want to look elsewhere. You’re starting Bucs receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, but you would be wise to lower your expectations against the Rams defense.

Start Seahawks RB Chris Carson vs. Cardinals & Sit Bills RB’s Frank Gore/Devin Singletary vs. Patriots

It is understandable to want to sit Chris Carson after another costly fumble, but the Seahawks are going to continue to rely on the run game. After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll emphasized that Carson is a big part of the team. With Rashaad Penny banged up, Carson has limited competition and faces one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL.

The Patriots are only allowing about 37 rushing yards per game, so it is not wise to take a chance on the Bills running backs this week. Even if Frank Gore gets another monster workload, it is a difficult matchup for the veteran running back. It is also wise to sit Devin Singletary if he suits up as well.

RB Starts for Week 4: Austin Ekeler is a must-start against a Dolphins team struggling in all areas. James Conner is due for a bounce-back performance against a bad Bengals defense. If you are in a bind, Wayne Gallman gets a nice matchup in his debut as a starter against the Redskins.

RB Sits for Week 4: Aaron Jones could be in for another disappointing outing against an Eagles defense that is only allowing 57 rushing yards per contest. Until the Bucs decide on a lead back, both Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones should stay on your bench.

Start Chargers QB Philip Rivers vs. Dolphins & Sit Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston vs. Rams

Philip Rivers is due for a massive game against Dolphins defense that has been kind to offenses. Rivers and the other top Chargers fantasy players should all have themselves a day. Rivers is just seven yards shy (Week 2) of throwing for more than 300 yards in every game this season.

On the other side, Jameis Winston should bounce back to reality against a Rams defense that has shut down opposing quarterbacks. The Rams are one of the best in the NFL at getting to the quarterback, and Winston can expect to take a lot of hits in Week 4.

QB Starts for Week 4: If you are in a bind, Daniel Jones can be started against a Redskins defense that gives up a lot of yards. The Superdome is a difficult place to play, but the Saints secondary has tended to give up big passes. Dak Prescott still has top-12 potential against the Saints on Sunday Night Football.

QB Sits for Week 4: Josh Allen is best left on your bench if you have other options at quarterback. Marcus Mariota has become a sit most weeks, but it is especially true in Week 4 as he goes on the road against Atlanta. Kirk Cousins is better left on your bench as he travels to Chicago against a solid defense.