Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Scores on Pick Six Against Washington [WATCH]

The Chicago Bears scored their first defensive touchdown of the season in their Monday night battle against the Washington Redskins. It was a sight Bears fans have been waiting for all season, and it came early on in the first quarter.

Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, in his return to Washington, got the last laugh against his former team when he caught a pass off Case Keenum and ran it back 37 yards for the first score of the game. Clinton-Dix played for Washington for nine games in 2018. He didn’t record an interception while he was with Washington.

Against his former team, @haha_cd6 takes an INT 37 yards for a @ChicagoBears TD! #Bears100 📺: #CHIvsWAS on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app⁰

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/dqc4mvJ3lB pic.twitter.com/vv4UxQfuGi — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2019

Keenum overthrew second-year wide receiver Trey Quinn, sailing the ball over Quinn’s head and right to the awaiting Clinton-Dix.

The Bears defense scored six touchdowns last season, and had a league-leading 27 interceptions. They also forced 18 fumbles. They were ranked #1 overall by Pro Football Reference, and some felt the defense might regress this season under new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano. Losing Vic Fangio was significant, but Pagano seems to have this unit picking up right where they left off.

Is Clinton-Dix an Upgrade Over Adrian Amos?

After the Packers signed Amos this offseason, and Amos had the game sealing interception against the Bears week 1, some felt the Packers may have gotten the better of the safety swap. This play by Clinton-Dix, also in a prime time nationally televised game, was dynamic, clutch, and just what his team needed.

It’s certainly too early to tell which team got the better safety, but Clinton-Dix has a much lower price tag and has played just as well–if not better–than Amos so far this season.

Clinton-Dix Provided Needed Spark for Bears

The pick-six by Clinton-Dix was a much needed assist for the struggling Bears offense, which couldn’t muster any points in the first quarter, and showed a lack of discipline with multiple drive-killing penalties in the first half. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hit his short passes, but struggled to connect on longer throws early on until he connected with wide receiver Taylor Gabriel for his first touchdown pass of the season with 7:00 remaining in the second quarter.

The Bears defense now has three turnovers on the season after Clinton-Dix’s pick-six and Akiem Hicks’ fumble recovery in the second quarter.

READ NEXT: Chicago Bears Inactives Against Washington: Last-Minute Addition Could Hurt O-Line