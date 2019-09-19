Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Seahawks, Chiefs & Eagles Have Interest

Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade from the Jaguars and the news was made public after the cornerback’s Week 2 altercation with Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone. While Ramsey is expected to play on Thursday Night Football, the star cornerback appears to not be for long in Jacksonville. While a different list of potential teams has been passed around, the size of the list of suitors is long.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Ramsey could be traded as soon as the Friday after the Jaguars-Titans game. If traded, Ramsey would not be eligible to play again until Week 4.

NFL Network reported that the Chiefs, Browns, Raiders, Eagles, Seahawks and Cardinals are among the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring the cornerback. ESPN’s Josina Anderson added the Vikings as one of the teams interested in Ramsey.

“I’m told Jalen Ramsey is fine playing TNF tonight, but a source just told me he doesn’t anticipate being a member of the #Jags next Sun. Teams like KC, BAL, MIN, OAK, PHI, SEA hv all made substantive inquiries, but my understanding is almost every team has at least placed a call,” Anderson tweeted.

The Jaguars Are Reportedly Asking for 2 First Round Picks in Return for Ramsey

From NFL Now: #Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey is planning to play tonight, as JAX has told interested teams to reassess on Friday. Among those inquiring: Basically every team. pic.twitter.com/F3ACYSeCWT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that the Jaguars’ asking price to trade Ramsey is two first-round picks. It remains to be seen whether Jacksonville will land the picks they are demanding. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport offered a good perspective on whether the Jaguars’ asking price is too high.

“The potential Jalen Ramsey trade brings up an interesting situation for GMs: Would you trade two late 1s to ensure you get a young All-Pro in his prime? Look at each team’s last two first-rounders and think, would you trade them for Ramsey? It’s a good exercise,” Rapoport tweeted.

Teams have to not only consider the required draft capital to trade for Ramsey, but the corner also wants a sizable new deal. Giving up two first-round picks without the commitment to also sign Ramsey to a long-term contract would be extremely short-sighted.

The Seahawks, Chiefs & Eagles Are Being Mentioned as 3 of the Top Suitors for Ramsey

"Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, [and] Philadelphia Eagles." –@JasonLaCanfora says these three teams have been most-linked in the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/KljTwDQbfl — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 18, 2019

With so many teams being mentioned as interested, it can be hard to decipher who the top contenders are to land Ramsey. CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora reported that the Chiefs, Seahawks and Eagles are the teams with the best chance to acquire the cornerback. LaCanfora also emphasized that the Chiefs and Seahawks have both been aggressive in the trade market during the offseason.

Both teams are looking to upgrade their secondary but it will be interesting to see if the Seahawks would be willing to pay Ramsey top dollar after moving on from other high-ticket players the past few years. NBC Sports’ Peter King adds the Ravens to the three teams mentioned above as Ramsey’s likely landing spot.