Patriots Place Pro Bowler on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots running game has struggled this season without a steady presence at tight end. And on Monday, the Patriots took an even bigger blow in the backfield.

Pro Bowl fullback James Develin was placed on injured reserve by the Patriots after a neck injury kept him out of action over the weekend, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

It’s a major blow to a Patriots team already dealing with a ton of injuries to its offensive line and tight end units. Develin is one of the biggest pieces to the Patriots rushing game, setting blocks, opening holes, and even plowing in touchdowns on the goal-line.

With key members of the offense in rookie receiver N’Keal Harry and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn already on injured reserve, it means only two of the three can be activated later in the season and only after missing 10 games.

Develin sustained the neck injury in a Week 2 victory over the Dolphins. Now, rookie Jakob Johnson, who joined the NFL via the International Pathway Program and who was a long shot to even make the practice squad at one point, is now the primary full back for New England.

It will be Develin first long-term injury since a broken leg suffered during the 2015 preseason kept him out for an entire season. That year, the Patriots only rushed for 1,404 yards as a team, with leading rusher LeGarrette Blount leading the way with 703 yards.

Slow Start

The Patriots running game has been sluggish this season. As a team, New England has run for just 291 total yards in three games. Overall, the Patriots are 21st in the NFL averaging 97 yards on the ground per game.

Sony Michel, who was expected to be the leading rusher, has just 108 total yards on 45 carries though he does have a pair of rushing scores. Leading rusher Rex Burkhead has 112 yards on 24 carries. There hasn’t been much balance in the backfield, however, despite the even cumulative statistics.

Develin was expected to help the running game thrive this season and to replace the run-blocking production of Rob Gronkowski. Now, the Patriots turn to Jakob Johnson as a work-in-progress as well as the return of Ben Watson from suspension in Week 5.

The injury could benefit Burkhead and James White in the receiving game. With less run protection and potentially time to throw for Tom Brady, those two could see even more touches than they already do.