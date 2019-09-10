Rob Gronkowski Posts Cryptic Tweet After Patriots Clear Roster Spot

Immediately following the New England Patriots trade of Demaryius Thomas, retired tight end Rob Gronkowski added to the drama.

With an available roster spot following the trade, Gronkowski sent out the ‘eye emojis’ in a quick tweet.

👀 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) September 10, 2019

There is no context behind the tweet and it was not sent in reaction to anything else. The message was not immediately followed up by anything and for now, it is only speculation. But it certainly is an interesting message that soon after the Patriots traded away Thomas.

New England’s roster sits at 52 for the time being, with only two of those roster spots occupied by a tight end. With a need at the position and Gronkowski feeling as good physically as he has in years, this could be the perfect time for Gronkowski to make his return to the field.

Whether he would immediately be available is unlikely and he has previously noted it would take at least a month for Gronk to get himself back in playing shape. But if he were to begin those preparations now he could be ready by the start of October.