James White Fantasy: How Will Patriots RB Perform vs Buffalo?

The New England Patriots were without a key member of their offense in last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Expecting the birth of his first child, James White was inactive attending to personal matters.

His absence was noticeable after the Patriots raced out to a 20-0 lead. New England struggled to move the ball on the ground in short distances and lacked a steady receiving presence in the flat once Julian Edelman left the game injured.

If Edelman is unable to go on Sunday, White will be counted on to play a big role in the New England offense. But just how effective can he be against a Bills defense that has been surprisingly solid this season?

James White Matchup vs Bills

White has played the Bills seven times over his career but typically doesn’t put up huge numbers in those games. Only averaging about 50 all-purpose yards against Buffalo in his career, White has been more involved receiving out of the backfield. His 8.44 yards per reception and 3.97 yards per carry are both a drop below his career figures.

While the Patriots run hasn’t found its stride this season, and likely won’t with James Develin absent, White is still a key part of improving the rushing game. He can throw blocks on the outside for end-around plays, is a big part of the play-action offense, and has good leverage along with powerful legs to extend runs.

The Bills rushing defense ranks eighth in the NFL this season allowing just 88 yards per game. On top of that, they’ve only allowed two rushing touchdowns. But with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips on injured reserve, it leaves a hole to fill in the middle of Buffalo’s defense.

Should You Start James White in Fantasy This Week?

The Patriots need to find a solution and a suitable replacement for James Develin in their running game. With Ben Watson coming back next week and Matt LaCosse slowly working his way back to full health, New England can start employing a two-tight end system to make up for the loss of run blocking production.

If LaCosse plays in Week 4, it will be much easier for the Patriots to move the ball as seen in Miami. Not a knock of Ryan Izzo, just lessens the workload having two tight ends.

Another big question mark is the health of Edelman. If he is unable to go on Sunday, which is still unknown, it will require a larger workload for White and Rex Burkhead. Burkhead will likely shift out to the slot while White will be the backfield receiver.

There are very few players in the NFL as dynamic as James White. Running backs have averaged about 30 receiving yards per game against the Bills this season — that includes Le’Veon Bell, Joe Mixon, and Saquon Barkley.

White had a big game against Pittsburgh but not as much against Miami. For this week, keep White out of your starting lineup unless Edelman’s injury status is downgraded.

