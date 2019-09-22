Jared Goff & Girlfriend Christen Harper Are Instagram Official

After months of rumors, it is safe to say that Jared Goff and girlfriend Christen Harper are officially an item. Over the summer, the couple both posted a photo together from the 2019 ESPYS. Without saying anything in his caption, Goff has finally gone public about his relationship with the model.

“Last night with this handsome guy @jaredgoff ✨,” Harper posted on Instagram.

It is unclear when the two started dating, but rumors began circulating during last season’s playoffs. Harper was attending Rams games which intensified the rumors. Prior to the simultaneous Instagram posts, TMZ spotted the couple together back in March doing a typical Best Buy run.

Harper Congratulated Goff After His Contract Extension

After Goff signed a contract extension this offseason, Harper took to Instagram to congratulate the Rams quarterback. Harper praised her boyfriend’s work ethic in one of her Instagram Stories, per The Big Lead.

“Congrats to the hardest worker I know @JaredGoff. So happy for you!!” Harper noted.

Goff signed a four-year, $134 million contract with a $25 million signing bonus and the deal has more than $110 million guaranteed, per Spotrac. Goff is making $1 million this season but will get a sizable raise in 2020 with a $10 million salary.

After an underwhelming rookie season, Goff’s NFL career took off when Sean McVay took over as head coach. Prior to the start of the season, the Rams lead man admitted he likes that their careers are tied together.

“The cool thing about both Jared and myself, is we’re growing together,” McVay explained to NBC Sports. “I hadn’t had a whole lot of experience even coordinating or calling plays before I got to be a head coach. He’s got a refreshing security in himself. He starts a handful of games as a rookie but our growth and maturation together … I think what we’re both gaining a real appreciation for is the experience. There’s no doubt in my mind the next time that he sees something similar [to the sixth play in the Super Bowl], he’s gonna make that play.”

Goff & Harper Initially Wanted to Keep Their Relationship Under Wraps

While we are seeing more photos of the couple on social media, Harper and Goff were initially valuing their privacy. Sports Gossip reported in January that only close friends of Goff and Harper knew about their relationship.

Our source tells us: Jared is hiding her from everyone except some friends. She was at the game last weekend but sat with the Whitworth clan and not his family and friends from home.

Prior to dating Harper, Goff noted that he was focused on winning games before he prioritized his dating life. Last season, the Rams were one win away from a championship so it looks like the quarterback stayed true to his word.

“Do you think Tom Brady is with Gisele [Bundchen] if he doesn’t win a Super Bowl? No,” Goff noted to Bleacher Report. “There’s nothing that matters if you don’t win games. It’s just like if you’re an actor or actress or a rapper or anything. If you don’t produce, people won’t care.”