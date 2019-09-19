Jets’ Jamal Adams Fuming Over Fine For Hit on Baker Mayfield

Jamal Adams was not too happy about his wallet getting a little lighter thanks to a roughing the passer penalty in his team’s 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The New York Jets safety took to Twitter on Wednesday and ripped the league for the fine, which he said was $21,000.

Warning: there are some expletives in the rant.

“This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch,” Adams wrote. “Bull—! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH.”

The Browns can feel for Adams. After their first-week flop where they racked up 18 penalties, the team was fined more than $70,000 for various infractions.

Adam Gase: Jamal Adams Not Benched Against Browns

Adams was the Jets first round pick in 2017, going No. 6 overall out of LSU. He had plenty to be upset about after the lopsided loss, including being pulled from the game.

“Yeah, I was benched,” Adams said. “They benched me. I tried to anticipate a play, which I anticipated wrong, and I was benched. It happens. I just got to continue to do my job to the best of my ability as well as help lead the guys around me.

“I don’t really know why or what was the reason. I made the penalty, and they took me out, so I’m not upset. Well, I am upset that I wanted to finish the game, but I obviously didn’t finish the game. It is what it is. I made a bonehead mistake. One thing about me is that I’m always going to finish the game regardless. It doesn’t matter what’s going on. I’m out there to hunt. That’s just how I am.”

Jets head coach Adam Gase said that it wasn’t a benching and he was protecting Adams from himself.

“I thought he was getting fired up pretty good. I said, ‘Hey, we need to be careful here.’ I was worried something bad was going to happen. We needed him for the next week,” Gase said before Wednesday’s practice.

Jets QB Sam Darnold Says He’s Feeling ‘Way Better’

The Jets are running thin at the QB position, but got some good news about starter Sam Darnold. He spoke to the media on Wednesday to give an update.

“I feel way better, way better today,” Darnold said. “My energy is up. Not exactly where I would like it to be by next week and other weeks as well. But it’s been good. It’s been pretty good, all things considered.”

Darnold is targeting the team’s Oct. 6 matchups with Philadelphia as a return date.

“I have full confidence that I’ll be ready for the Eagles games,” said Darnold. “I’m going to do what it takes to get ready. Whatever that takes, I’m going to do it and do it to the best of my ability.”

The Jets lost backup Trevor Siemian to an injury after he was hit by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Luke Falk is slated to be the starter in the meantime and will play against the Patriots this week.

