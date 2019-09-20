Josh Jacobs Fantasy: Start or Sit Raiders RB in Week 3?

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs exploded onto the fantasy football scene in his first regular-season game. Jacobs scored twice in his NFL debut and finished Week 1 as the seventh-highest scoring fantasy back. Jacobs still ran the ball well in Week 2 however saw his fantasy score cut by more than half of his Week 1 output.

Jacobs has also been limited in practice this week as he’s been dealing with a hip (originally believed to be a groin) injury. To make matters worse Jacobs took to Instagram on Thursday to inform his followers that he’s been “sick af”, and has “lost 10 pounds.”

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs with a health update pic.twitter.com/lRdkruiliy — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 19, 2019

Does the under the weather running back warrant a spot in your lineup vs. a talented Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 3? Let’s find out.

Josh Jacobs Fantasy Outlook vs. Minnesota Vikings

While Jacobs may have disappointed fantasy owners in Week 2, failing to reach double-digits in points, he still performed quite admirably. In fact, whether your basing it off of eye test, or stats, in many ways the rookie running back outperformed his Week 1 self. Jacobs failed to cross the goal line vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, however, he managed to bump his per-carry average by 4.6 yards, giving the running back an absurd 8.3 ypc in Week 2.

Unfortunately for Jacobs, and his owners, Oakland got away from the run game early in the second quarter as the Chiefs high-octane offense started to pull away. Still, Jacobs, who is a viable pass catcher, has been essentially non-existent in the passing game through two weeks of the season. Apparently, that seems to be coming to an end, as it’s been reported the Raiders plan to expand the rookie’s role through the air.

Jacobs’ Chances of Hitting Pay Dirt are High

Since Week 12 of the 2018 season Raiders running backs rank third in the NFL with 39 red zone rushing attempts. The Vikings defense, Jacobs opponents in Week 3, have allowed seven rushing touchdowns in the red zone over that same time span, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL.

The Vikings defense has dropped from the 11th best fantasy defense against opposing running backs in 2018 to the 18th ranked this season. Minnesota is also the 18th ranked defense against the run through two weeks of play. Lastly, the Vikings allowed 116 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and 25 fantasy points to Packers RB Aaron Jones one week ago.

Should You Start or Sit Josh Jacobs in Week 3?

Jacobs symptoms certainly warrants monitoring as multiple Raiders players have popped up on the injury report with “illness” designations. However, the running back took the practice field on Thursday and seems set to suit up and give it a go in Week 3.

Jacobs is tied for sixth amongst running backs who have yet to play in Week 3 with 36 touches through two games. As long as Jacobs is in the Raiders lineup on Sunday, he should be in your lineup. Jacobs will be an RB2 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

