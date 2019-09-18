Fantasy Football Week 3 RB Rankings: Ezekiel Elliott Leads The Way

After a slow start to his 2019 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott finally got the ball rolling in Week 2. Zeke topped 100 yards for the first time this year, while also hitting paydirt for the second week in a row.
Still, those numbers were average for what many consider the best running back in football. However, fantasy owners fear not, as Elliott is set up with a matchup from the gods this weekend. Elliott takes on the woeful Miami Dolphins in what should be a huge day for the Dallas running back.
See who joins Elliott atop the ranks of the best players for this coming week, plus who’s bound to disappoint, all in our Week 3 RB rankings below.
* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual Candidates:
- Austin Ekeler – 23.30 pts. (RB4)
- Sony Michel – 12.50 pts. (RB22)
David Johnson vs. CAR
Johnson’s fantasy stock took a nosedive following a Week 2 showing littered with injuries and mediocre performance. However, it was somewhat expected considering the matchup, which explains why he made our Worse Than Usual list a week ago.
How quickly things can change. Johnson takes on a Carolina Panthers defense who has struggled to defend the run thus far this season. The Panthers have surrendered 120.5 rushing yards and 22+ fantasy points to running backs over the first two weeks of gameplay. Including 82 yards to Peyton Barber, I repeat PEYTON BARBER.
Johnson should undoubtedly top Barber’s performance from a week ago, if not just for the added value he brings in the passing game. Plus, Arizona got away from the ground game way too early in Week 2, and it hurt them. Look for the Cards to slow the game down a bit in Week 3, and control the clock against a possible Cam Newton-less Panthers team.
Miles Sanders vs. DET
Miles Sanders has done very little to warrant a spot in this category, however, here he is.
Sanders has struggled to get things going in the ground game thus far, but he seems to be the Eagles’ top choice in the run game. Sanders has led the team in carries in each of the first two weeks of the season.
Sanders’ matchup vs. the Detroit Lions bodes well for the rookie running back looking to elevate his production. The Lions have surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
The Eagles are already without Desean Jackson, and Alshon Jeffery may be inactive as well. The Eagles will need to find new playmakers to get the ball to. It’s time for Sanders to prove he is one.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual Candidates:
- David Johnson- 8.40 pts. (RB37)
- Marlon Mack – 8.30 pts. (RB38)
Damien Williams vs. BAL
Williams doesn’t have much going his way at the moment. He’s currently listed as questionable for this week’s coming game. Williams is also coming off a game where he had more carries (9) than he had yards (8). To make matters worse, the Chiefs take on the second-ranked defense in all of football in the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens have allowed an average of just slightly over eight fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, far and away the fewest in the league.
Adrian Peterson vs. CHI
AP struggled to get things going in his first start of the season last Sunday. However, he saved face with a rushing TD to elevate his fantasy output into the double digits. This is something he may struggle to do this coming Monday.
Peterson faces off with the ferocious Bears defense this week. The Bears have allowed the ninth-fewest points to opposing running backs this season. Chicago has allowed just five rushing touchdowns over their past 18 games.
Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs
- Keys: RB1 l RB2 l RB3 l RB4
- OPP Keys: (Matchup) Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|Runningbacks TEAM
|OPP
|1
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
vs. MIA
|
2
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
at ARI
|
3
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
vs. OAK
|
4
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
at TB
|
5
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
at SEA
|
6
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
vs. HOU
|
7
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
vs. LAR
|
8
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
at CLE
|
9
|David Johnson ARI
|
vs. CAR
|
10
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
at NE
|
11
|Aaron Jones GB
|
vs. DEN
|
12
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
at JAC
|
13
|Marlon Mack IND
|
vs. ATL
|
14
|Chris Carson SEA
|
vs. NO
|
15
|Matt Breida SF
|
vs. PIT
|
16
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
17
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
at KC
|
18
|James Conner PIT
|
at SF
|
19
|James White NE
|
vs. NYJ
|
20
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
at MIN
|
21
|Sony Michel NE
|
vs. NYJ
|
22
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|
at PHI
|
23
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|
at IND
|
24
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
vs. DET
|
25
|David Montgomery CHI
|
at WAS
|
26
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
at BUF
|
27
|Damien Williams KC
|
vs. BAL
|
28
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
at GB
|
29
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
vs. PIT
|
30
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
at GB
|
31
|Peyton Barber TB
|
vs. NYG
|
32
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
vs. BAL
|
33
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
at WAS
|
34
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
at LAC
|
35
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
vs. CIN
|
36
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
at LAC
|
37
|Chris Thompson WAS
|
vs. CHI
|
38
|Rashaad Penny SEA
|
vs. NO
|
39
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
at SF
|
40
|Kenyan Drake MIA
|
at DAL
|
41
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
vs. CHI
|
42
|Frank Gore BUF
|
vs. CIN
|
43
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
at CLE
|
44
|Latavius Murray NO
|
at SEA
|
45
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
vs. NYJ
|
46
|Ronald Jones II TB
|
vs. NYG
|
47
|Justice Hill BAL
|
at KC
|
48
|Justin Jackson LAC
|
vs. HOU
|
49
|Giovani Bernard CIN
|
at BUF
|
50
|Ito Smith ATL
|
at IND
