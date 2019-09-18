Fantasy Football Week 3 RB Rankings: Ezekiel Elliott Leads The Way

Fantasy Football Week 3 RB Rankings: Ezekiel Elliott Leads The Way

  • Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After a slow start to his 2019 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott finally got the ball rolling in Week 2. Zeke topped 100 yards for the first time this year, while also hitting paydirt for the second week in a row.

Still, those numbers were average for what many consider the best running back in football. However, fantasy owners fear not, as Elliott is set up with a matchup from the gods this weekend. Elliott takes on the woeful Miami Dolphins in what should be a huge day for the Dallas running back.

See who joins Elliott atop the ranks of the best players for this coming week, plus who’s bound to disappoint, all in our Week 3 RB rankings below.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual Candidates: 
  2. Austin Ekeler – 23.30 pts. (RB4) 
  3. Sony Michel – 12.50 pts. (RB22) 

David Johnson vs. CAR

Johnson’s fantasy stock took a nosedive following a Week 2 showing littered with injuries and mediocre performance. However, it was somewhat expected considering the matchup, which explains why he made our Worse Than Usual list a week ago.

How quickly things can change. Johnson takes on a Carolina Panthers defense who has struggled to defend the run thus far this season. The Panthers have surrendered 120.5 rushing yards and 22+ fantasy points to running backs over the first two weeks of gameplay. Including 82 yards to Peyton Barber, I repeat PEYTON BARBER.

Johnson should undoubtedly top Barber’s performance from a week ago, if not just for the added value he brings in the passing game. Plus, Arizona got away from the ground game way too early in Week 2, and it hurt them. Look for the Cards to slow the game down a bit in Week 3, and control the clock against a possible Cam Newton-less Panthers team.

Miles Sanders vs. DET

Philadelphia Eagles Running back Miles Sanders

GettyEagles RB Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders has done very little to warrant a spot in this category, however, here he is.

Sanders has struggled to get things going in the ground game thus far, but he seems to be the Eagles’ top choice in the run game. Sanders has led the team in carries in each of the first two weeks of the season.

Sanders’ matchup vs. the Detroit Lions bodes well for the rookie running back looking to elevate his production. The Lions have surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

The Eagles are already without Desean Jackson, and Alshon Jeffery may be inactive as well. The Eagles will need to find new playmakers to get the ball to. It’s time for Sanders to prove he is one.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual Candidates: 
  2. David Johnson- 8.40 pts. (RB37) 
  3. Marlon Mack – 8.30 pts. (RB38) 

Damien Williams vs. BAL

Williams doesn’t have much going his way at the moment. He’s currently listed as questionable for this week’s coming game. Williams is also coming off a game where he had more carries (9) than he had yards (8). To make matters worse, the Chiefs take on the second-ranked defense in all of football in the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have allowed an average of just slightly over eight fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, far and away the fewest in the league.

Adrian Peterson vs. CHI

AP struggled to get things going in his first start of the season last Sunday. However, he saved face with a rushing TD to elevate his fantasy output into the double digits. This is something he may struggle to do this coming Monday.

Peterson faces off with the ferocious Bears defense this week. The Bears have allowed the ninth-fewest points to opposing running backs this season. Chicago has allowed just five rushing touchdowns over their past 18 games.

Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs

  • Keys: RB1 l RB2 RB3 RB4
  • OPP Keys: (Matchup) Great l Avg l Tough
Rank Runningbacks TEAM OPP
1 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

vs. MIA

2

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

at ARI

3

 Dalvin Cook MIN

vs. OAK

4

 Saquon Barkley NYG

at TB

5

 Alvin Kamara NO

at SEA

6

 Austin Ekeler LAC

vs. HOU

7

 Nick Chubb CLE

vs. LAR

8

 Todd Gurley LAR

at CLE

9

 David Johnson ARI

vs. CAR

10

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

at NE

11

 Aaron Jones GB

vs. DEN

12

 Derrick Henry TEN

at JAC

13

 Marlon Mack IND

vs. ATL

14

 Chris Carson SEA

vs. NO

15

 Matt Breida SF

vs. PIT

16

 Leonard Fournette JAC

vs. TEN

17

 Mark Ingram BAL

at KC

18

 James Conner PIT

at SF

19

 James White NE

vs. NYJ

20

 Josh Jacobs OAK

at MIN

21

 Sony Michel NE

vs. NYJ

22

 Kerryon Johnson DET

at PHI

23

 Devonta Freeman ATL

at IND

24

 Miles Sanders PHI

vs. DET

25

 David Montgomery CHI

at WAS

26

 Joe Mixon CIN

at BUF

27

 Damien Williams KC

vs. BAL

28

 Royce Freeman DEN

at GB

29

 Raheem Mostert SF

vs. PIT

30

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

at GB

31

 Peyton Barber TB

vs. NYG

32

 LeSean McCoy KC

vs. BAL

33

 Tarik Cohen CHI

at WAS

34

 Duke Johnson HOU

at LAC

35

 Devin Singletary BUF

vs. CIN

36

 Carlos Hyde HOU

at LAC

37

 Chris Thompson WAS

vs. CHI

38

 Rashaad Penny SEA

vs. NO

39

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

at SF

40

 Kenyan Drake MIA

at DAL

41

 Adrian Peterson WAS

vs. CHI

42

 Frank Gore BUF

vs. CIN

43

 Malcolm Brown LAR

at CLE

44

 Latavius Murray NO

at SEA

45

 Rex Burkhead NE

vs. NYJ

46

 Ronald Jones II TB

vs. NYG

47

 Justice Hill BAL

at KC

48

 Justin Jackson LAC

vs. HOU

49

 Giovani Bernard CIN

at BUF

50

 Ito Smith ATL

at IND

READ NEXT:  Fantasy: Week 3 QB Rankings

Read More
, , , , ,