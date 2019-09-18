Fantasy Football Week 3 RB Rankings: Ezekiel Elliott Leads The Way

After a slow start to his 2019 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott finally got the ball rolling in Week 2. Zeke topped 100 yards for the first time this year, while also hitting paydirt for the second week in a row.

Still, those numbers were average for what many consider the best running back in football. However, fantasy owners fear not, as Elliott is set up with a matchup from the gods this weekend. Elliott takes on the woeful Miami Dolphins in what should be a huge day for the Dallas running back.

See who joins Elliott atop the ranks of the best players for this coming week, plus who’s bound to disappoint, all in our Week 3 RB rankings below.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual Candidates: Austin Ekeler – 23.30 pts. (RB4) Sony Michel – 12.50 pts. (RB22)

David Johnson vs. CAR

Johnson’s fantasy stock took a nosedive following a Week 2 showing littered with injuries and mediocre performance. However, it was somewhat expected considering the matchup, which explains why he made our Worse Than Usual list a week ago.

How quickly things can change. Johnson takes on a Carolina Panthers defense who has struggled to defend the run thus far this season. The Panthers have surrendered 120.5 rushing yards and 22+ fantasy points to running backs over the first two weeks of gameplay. Including 82 yards to Peyton Barber, I repeat PEYTON BARBER.

Johnson should undoubtedly top Barber’s performance from a week ago, if not just for the added value he brings in the passing game. Plus, Arizona got away from the ground game way too early in Week 2, and it hurt them. Look for the Cards to slow the game down a bit in Week 3, and control the clock against a possible Cam Newton-less Panthers team.

Miles Sanders vs. DET

Miles Sanders has done very little to warrant a spot in this category, however, here he is.

Sanders has struggled to get things going in the ground game thus far, but he seems to be the Eagles’ top choice in the run game. Sanders has led the team in carries in each of the first two weeks of the season.

Sanders’ matchup vs. the Detroit Lions bodes well for the rookie running back looking to elevate his production. The Lions have surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

The Eagles are already without Desean Jackson, and Alshon Jeffery may be inactive as well. The Eagles will need to find new playmakers to get the ball to. It’s time for Sanders to prove he is one.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual Candidates: David Johnson- 8.40 pts. (RB37) Marlon Mack – 8.30 pts. (RB38)

Damien Williams vs. BAL

Williams doesn’t have much going his way at the moment. He’s currently listed as questionable for this week’s coming game. Williams is also coming off a game where he had more carries (9) than he had yards (8). To make matters worse, the Chiefs take on the second-ranked defense in all of football in the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have allowed an average of just slightly over eight fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, far and away the fewest in the league.

Adrian Peterson vs. CHI

AP struggled to get things going in his first start of the season last Sunday. However, he saved face with a rushing TD to elevate his fantasy output into the double digits. This is something he may struggle to do this coming Monday.

Peterson faces off with the ferocious Bears defense this week. The Bears have allowed the ninth-fewest points to opposing running backs this season. Chicago has allowed just five rushing touchdowns over their past 18 games.

Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs

Keys: RB1 l RB2 l RB3 l RB4

l OPP Keys: (Matchup) Great l Avg l Tough

Rank Runningbacks TEAM OPP 1 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. MIA 2 Christian McCaffrey CAR at ARI 3 Dalvin Cook MIN vs. OAK 4 Saquon Barkley NYG at TB 5 Alvin Kamara NO at SEA 6 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. HOU 7 Nick Chubb CLE vs. LAR 8 Todd Gurley LAR at CLE 9 David Johnson ARI vs. CAR 10 Le’Veon Bell NYJ at NE 11 Aaron Jones GB vs. DEN 12 Derrick Henry TEN at JAC 13 Marlon Mack IND vs. ATL 14 Chris Carson SEA vs. NO 15 Matt Breida SF vs. PIT 16 Leonard Fournette JAC vs. TEN 17 Mark Ingram BAL at KC 18 James Conner PIT at SF 19 James White NE vs. NYJ 20 Josh Jacobs OAK at MIN 21 Sony Michel NE vs. NYJ 22 Kerryon Johnson DET at PHI 23 Devonta Freeman ATL at IND 24 Miles Sanders PHI vs. DET 25 David Montgomery CHI at WAS 26 Joe Mixon CIN at BUF 27 Damien Williams KC vs. BAL 28 Royce Freeman DEN at GB 29 Raheem Mostert SF vs. PIT 30 Phillip Lindsay DEN at GB 31 Peyton Barber TB vs. NYG 32 LeSean McCoy KC vs. BAL 33 Tarik Cohen CHI at WAS 34 Duke Johnson HOU at LAC 35 Devin Singletary BUF vs. CIN 36 Carlos Hyde HOU at LAC 37 Chris Thompson WAS vs. CHI 38 Rashaad Penny SEA vs. NO 39 Jaylen Samuels PIT at SF 40 Kenyan Drake MIA at DAL 41 Adrian Peterson WAS vs. CHI 42 Frank Gore BUF vs. CIN 43 Malcolm Brown LAR at CLE 44 Latavius Murray NO at SEA 45 Rex Burkhead N E vs. NYJ 46 Ronald Jones II TB vs. NYG 47 Justice Hill BAL at KC 48 Justin Jackson LAC vs. HOU 49 Giovani Bernard C IN at BUF 50 Ito Smith A TL at IND

