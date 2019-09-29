Kyle Allen Fantasy: Start or Sit Panthers QB in Week 4?

Much of last week was spent trying to get an answer out of the Carolina Panthers on the availability of Cam Newton for Week 3. However, this week the Panthers didn’t hold their tongue nearly as much, letting it be known on Tuesday that Newton could be out for a while. Could the play of Kyle Allen have something to do with that? Very possible.

To say he performed admirably in place of the injured Newton would be greatly underselling Allen. Can the former five-star high school recruit keep the magic going this week vs. the Houston Texans?

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kyle Allen Fantasy Outlook vs. Houston Texans

Kyle Allen is a fairly unknown commodity in the NFL, however, it was not long ago that Allen was the most sought after high school quarterback in the nation. Allen has always been exceptionally talented. So talented, that at one point he beat out future first overall draft pick Kyler Murray for Texas A&M’s starting quarterback gig.

Nowadays, Allen is playing in place of another former first overall draft pick in Cam Newton, and might I add he’s doing a hell of a job. Allen tossed not one, not two, not three, but four passing touchdowns in the Panthers win over the Kyler Murray-led Arizona Cardinals (fittingly enough). In some ways Allen’s career has come full circle, in other ways, it’s just beginning.

Last Sunday was not Allen’s first start as an NFL quarterback. He also started in place of an injured Newton in Week 17 of last season. All Allen did that week was put up 25 fantasy points, the seventh-most by any quarterback, while defeating the division rival New Orleans Saints in The Big Easy. Allen has now never finished as less than the QB7 in either of his two career NFL starts.

Can Allen continue that trend in Week 4 vs. Houston? It’s highly possible. The Texans have been awfully giving to opposing quarterbacks this season. Signal callers facing off against them this season have scored the sixth-most fantasy points on a per-game basis in the NFL. The defense has allowed the 10th most passing yards and yards per passing play in the league, good news for a QB who has speedsters such as DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel at his disposal.

Houston has also surrendered six touchdowns to the quarterback position this season. Two of the starting quarterbacks they faced off with enjoyed multi-touchdown games, something Allen knows a thing or two, or four, about.

Should You Start or Sit Kyle Allen in Week 4?

Kyle Allen has never started an NFL game where he hasn’t finished as a QB1, and I don’t believe that will change on Sunday. Start Kyle Allen vs. the Houston Texans in Week 4. If Allen can continue on this path, not only will he find a home in your starting lineup for the foreseeable future, he might also find one in the Panthers, regardless of Newton’s health.

READ NEXT: Marvin Jones Fantasy: Start or Sit Lions WR in Week 4