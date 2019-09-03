Ex Laker Lance Stephenson Gave NYC Designer Career Confidence

Lance Stephenson‘s flair for style and creativity has been on display for some time.

If you recall, a few season’s ago while still rocking And1 shoes and apparel, Stephenson had his with his face on his shoes.

Last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, many got to see Stephenson’s sense of style during pre-game walks to the locker room on camera or in photos.

On Martin Luther King Day for example, Stephenson wore a hoodie that tribute the late civil rights activist while holding a pair of Air Jor­dan 9 Retro “kobe Bryant Player Edition Shoes.

A Brooklyn native by way of Lincoln High School in the borough’s Coney Island section, Stephenson was named Mr. New York Basketball after his senior year of high school. He once tributed late Brooklyn rapper the Notorious BIG by wearing a red and black lumberjack jacket that complimented his black jeans and a pair of Air Jordan 10 retro black and white sneakers.

Stephenson is quite fashion conscious. Conrad Sandiford

A former Cincinnati Bearcat, Stephenson is no Longer a Los Angeles Lakers guard. Last summer he signed a one-year deal with the Lakers after the Indiana Pacers declined his team option for the 2018-19 campaign.

Guess what? He is now the starting shooting guard of China’s Liaoning Flying Leopards basketball team.

For those keeping score at home: Stephenson agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association this summer.

Meanwhile back at the ranch, Stephenson has also been instrumental in the career of a local NYC clothing designer.

Meet Conrad Sandiford.

Known professionally as Mr. Lavish, his Lavish Life brand has been worn by entertainers, boxers, football players and hoopers including Stephenson.

We discussed it on a live taping of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

A Queens native, Mr. Lavish says that Stephenson showed he and his product love in our recent Q & A.

More via our conversation below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You worked with a boxer, you worked with Lance Stephenson, former of the Lakers, he’s now overseas, what was the infancy stages of getting your clothing line off the ground? Was it hard?



Mr. Lavish: No, you know what it is, too? It’s because those guys are pretty accepting, you know? So if you can get in the atmosphere that they are, then they’re listening. So Lance was a pretty easygoing brother, he actually was geared towards the clothing, he’s an apparel kind of guy, so the minute he saw it, it struck him, and we just kind of went back and forth like that, so it as simple. There was really no effort, it was effortless.

The Indiana Pacers selected Lance Stephenson in the second round of the 2010 NBA draft. He aided Indy in leading them to the NBA Playoffs in each of his first four years and back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014. Stephenson has been a basketball journeyman having two stints with the Pacers as well as roster spots playing for the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers.

One of his best statistical years came while playing for the Pacers during the 2013-14 season where he averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.