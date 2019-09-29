Melvin Gordon Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Chargers RB in Week 4?

Melvin Gordon is expected to be active in Week 4 for the Chargers, but the question for fantasy football owners is whether the star running back should find his way into your lineup. As tempting as it is, the wise move in almost all circumstances is to wait a week to start Gordon.

Austin Ekeler is still expected to get the majority of the carries for the Chargers. Putting Gordon in your lineup is risky given his workload is unknown. USA Today’s Mike Jones reported that the Chargers plan to have Gordon on a limited snap count in his 2019 debut.

“Source says Chargers plan to play Melvin Gordon on a limited snap count tomorrow,” Jones tweeted.

Gordon could make some sense if you are playing in a league where you are required to fill multiple flex spots, but it is still risky given there is no guarantee Gordon will see work. Starting Gordon means you are likely relying on the running back to find the endzone which is far from a sure thing. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn discussed Gordon’s status heading into the matchup.

“I’ve said all along there’s a chance [Gordon plays],” Lynn said, per Pro Football Talk. “He’s looked fine. He’s in good shape, but he hasn’t been practicing football, so obviously he’s not ready to go back in there and carry the load right now, but you never know, he may have to…[We want to be] careful with if he plays, how much he plays, and if he even played.”

If you have specific Gordon fantasy questions, feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams. Chances are Gordon is best left on your bench until his expected workload increases.

It Is Better to Be Conservative With Gordon Than Risk Getting a Zero in Your Lineup

Gordon could end up getting a lot of carries, but only the coaches know how much work he will get against the Dolphins. With Justin Jackson battling an injury, Gordon is likely active as insurance in case anything happens to Ekeler.

ESPN’s Eric Williams reported that Gordon is expected to play a role similar to Jackson did in his absence. Jackson’s activity ranged from 25 percent of the snaps up to 37 percent in Week 3, per Lineups.com.

“If active, I would expect Melvin Gordon to play a similar amount of snaps to what Justin Jackson has played through the first three games,” Williams noted on Twitter.

Regardless of His Week 4 Performance, Gordon’s Return Is Good News for Fantasy Owners

Gordon’s Week 4 performance aside, the running back reporting to work for the Chargers is good news for your fantasy season. Gordon’s ADP (average draft position) is No. 48 meaning he was selected in most drafts at the end of the fourth round, per Fantasy Pros.

Barring an injury, Gordon will be playing for the majority of your fantasy season missing just the first three games. Gordon cited the team’s slow start as the reason he is back in action.

“One and two,” Gordon told the Los Angeles Times. “Know what I’m saying? You don’t want to get into a big hole. You work the whole offseason to be in a good position to make the playoffs. I had to come back at some point. If I come back and our record is not what you expect, then all the work in the offseason would be for nothing.”