Melvin Gordon Plans to Miss Week 1 as RB Seeks Trade From Chargers

Fantasy owners (and Chargers fans) hoping to see Melvin Gordon play Week 1 are likely to be disappointed. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Gordon is planning on missing at least the Chargers-Colts Week 1 matchup as he explores trade opportunities.

“Chargers running back Melvin Gordon does not plan to report for Week 1 as he sorts through potential trade options during his holdout, according to a source. My understanding is only a new development would bring him in,” Fowler tweeted.

This comes shortly after the Chargers have walked away from the negotiation table until after the season. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reported that the Chargers informed Gordon they will not negotiate with the running back again until after the season.

“Tom Telesco says the #Chargers have informed Melvin Gordon and his camp that contract negotiations will be suspended until the end of the season,” Popper tweeted.

The Chargers Gave Gordon Permission to Seek a Trade

All signs point to Gordon and the Chargers severing ties. The question is whether it will happen after the season is over, or if the running back can find a new landing spot for the start of the season. While the Chargers are no longer negotiating with Gordon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team has given him permission to seek out trade options.

“Some potentially big news for the #Chargers: They have given the reps for Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade, sources say. He’ll explore his options, which include returning. But big few days,” Rapoport tweeted.

Gordon made waves after he started following the Eagles on Instagram. The running back has been mostly quiet during his holdout, so it is anyone’s guess whether his recent social media follows have significance when it comes to potential trade partners.

Gordon Represents a Risky Fantasy Football Pick, But It Could Pay off in the Long Run

Given Gordon’s uncertainty, the running back represents a risky fantasy football pick but offers some value for owners willing to take a risk. Gordon’s ADP (average draft position) continues to fall as he currently sits at 45 as the 23rd running back selected in fantasy drafts well below his normal asking price, per Fantasy Pros.

For some reason, people have decided that Ezekiel Elliott is a safer pick than Gordon despite there being little evidence to support this belief. Both running backs are in serious danger of missing games during the season, but there has been more positive coverage of Zeke’s holdout. This is causing Gordon to have some value as he is being selected, on average, three rounds after the Cowboys running back.

The goal is to have your team scoring the most points at the end of the season, and Gordon should help do just that. Even if Gordon misses games, he is not expected to miss the entire season. The latest news means he is likely to fall below his ADP of 45 in upcoming drafts, so there is a good chance you could get him below his current fourth-round ADP. Be sure to check out our in-depth profile of Gordon’s fantasy value.