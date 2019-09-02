Miami Dolphins Release Two-Time Pro Bowler, Ex-Dolphins Player Says They’re ‘Tanking’

The Miami Dolphins just released their Dwyane Wade.

As the Dolphins continued their Labor Day weekend purge, they not only traded three of their biggest stars — they’ve now cut their longest-tenured player. Long snapper John Denney, who had been a member of the Dolphins since 2005 and had played in 224 consecutive games — an active NFL record — has been released, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Brian Flores confirms my report team has cut John Denney. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 2, 2019

Dolphins Release John Denney Unexpectedly

The move is a stunning one to say the least. Although Denney was merely a long snapper, he had made the 53-man active roster after roster cutdowns on Saturday and was a two-time Pro Bowler.

Salguero had indicated that Denney could be welcomed back to the team — especially considering that the Dolphins may have had a desire to use a young player temporarily for their Week 1 opener against the Baltimore Ravens, but Denney’s agent released a statement that indicated that the 40-year-old veteran is done in Miami and looking to play elsewhere.

Via Salguero:

“Today, unfortunately, marks the end of my time with the Miami Dolphins,” Denney said in a statement released through his agent. “I want to thank the Dolphins for giving me a chance back in 2005. Over the last 14 years I have had many wonderful, hard working teammates, all of whom I would like to thank. “I also want to thank all of the coaches I have worked with in Miami. ‘I would like to thank some of the greatest fans in the league,” Denney said in his statement. “You have shown me so much love since I first put on a Dolphins jersey! My family and I are grateful for the way you welcomed us into your community. Please know that your support, especially on social media media since the announcement has been appreciated.”

Dolphins Head Coach Defends Decision to Release Denney

First-year Dolphins head coach Brian Flores defended the decision to cut Denney — a two-time Pro Bowl selection in 2010 and 2012 — saying that it was a move that the Dolphins needed to make.

Flo on John Denney: "At the end of the day, this was a move we needed to make." — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 2, 2019

Needless to say, people were having a field day on social media tearing apart the Dolphins for their fire sale. Even ex-Dolphins wide receiver Greg Camarillo, who is best known for his game-winning touchdown catch against the Ravens in the Dolphins’ lone win of their 1-15 season back in 2007 — chimed in on the fun.

Among non specialists, Denney’s 224 consecutive games played ranked 13th on the all-time list. His first game was back on Sept. 11, 2005 when the Dolphins thrashed the Denver Broncos in the season opener at home by a score of 34-10.

To understand just how long ago that was, keep in mind that Gus Frerotte was the starting quarterback and Nick Saban was the head coach of that Dolphins team.

Despite the veteran purge, Flores continued to stress that the Dolphins remain committed to winning and will attempt in doing so in their season opener at home against the Ravens, Flores stated the following during his press conference on Monday, via Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post

“We’re going to come out, practice, prepare, work and do everything we can to win this game on Sunday against Baltimore.”

While Flores is obviously saying all of the right things, all of the personnel moves that he’s making is sending a different message: The Dolphins are tanking.

