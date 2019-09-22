Giants Daniel Jones Scores First Career Touchdown vs. Buccaneers [WATCH]

New York Giants fans commence, your quarterback of the future has arrived. Okay, let’s maybe take it down a notch or two. However, rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones is making his first-ever NFL start vs. the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, and initial returns are promising to say the least.

Jones’ First Career TD [WATCH]

On Daniel Jones’ second career NFL possession as a starting quarterback, he scored his first career NFL touchdown.

Daniel Jones showing off the WHEELS for his first career touchdown. (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/RGyRXAeGKf — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 22, 2019

Jones has flashed more mobility from the quarterback position than the New York Giants have seen in nearly 16 years. Jones has carried the ball two times for 18 yards including the touchdown shown above.

However, Jones’ running ability has not overshadowed his passing, he has completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 96 yards over his first two possessions.

Moving Forward

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur made the call to move on from long-time, two time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning earlier this week. Whether it was to simply save face and save his job, or if it was to actually improve the team’s play on the field, the decision was made.

Inserted into the team’s starting lineup was none other than the sixth overall draft pick Daniel Jones, known by Giants faithful as “Danny Dimes.”

However Mr. Dimes’ final box score looks today, it’s important to take it with a grain of salt. On one end the Giants have done very little to supply their face of the future with the proper talent around him to succeed on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Sterling Shepard has made his return from a concussion today, and Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley are at his disposal. Yet, there is little to get excited about beyond those three names on either side of the football.

On the other hand, if Jones goes out there and completely rips it from kickoff to the final whistle let’s remember who he’s facing off against. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played surprisingly admirable defense through the early parts of the 2019 season. In fact, the Bucs currently rank as the eighth-best defensive unit in football. However, they’ve faced off with the likes of an injury-riddled Cam Newton and Jimmy Garappalo. Tampa Bay is also without stud rookie linebacker Devin White for this matchup.

Either way, It’s important not to make a rash call on Jones as a player after just one game. However, we know how NFL fans and media are. If we went off of what people labeled Jones following the NFL draft, the former Duke Blue Devil would have never even made it through preseason before being shown the door.

Here’s to hoping Jones continues to prove his doubters wrong and enjoys a long luxurious NFL career. Who knows maybe he’ll add a few rings to his jewelery collection along the way. Okay, maybe I’m the one getting carried away now.

