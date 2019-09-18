Eli Manning Wants to Reassure You He’s Alive & Well After Benching

The end of an era hit the news waves early Tuesday morning when it was announced that the New York Giants would be benching their two time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning. The move likely ends what had been a 15+ year run as the team’s starting quarterback.

It’s understandable why the team opted to go another route. The New York Giants have started the season 0-2 and currently rank as the sixth-lowest scoring team in all of football.

With head coach Pat Shurmur possibly coaching for his job over the next 14 games, Shurmur has opted to take the team’s future in Daniel Jones, and make him their now, naming Jones the starter at QB moving forward.

An equally exciting, yet somber moment for New York Giants fans.

Manning Stays Positive in Wake of Benching

While Giants fans may be split on the decision to bench their long-time signal-caller, Manning shined a positive light on the situation.

When Manning was asked if this was the “end of Eli Manning” he responded in the usual bland but witty way that we’ve come to expect, and in a way love, from the quarterback over the years. Manning stated he’s “not dying” while also showing faith in his Giants teammates by saying “the season’s not over,” as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed.

OK so “I’m not dying” was a good answer considering the question was “Is this the end of Eli Manning?” https://t.co/kl6YRbIxUK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 18, 2019

As he spoke about to the media on Wednesday, Manning clearly knew that the current situation he’s in was inevitable. While Manning would have liked to hold on to the job a bit longer, he was well aware that “when you draft a young quarterback this is going to happen” and in many ways, he “signed up for this.”

Eli Manning the Mentor

In what is obviously a dishearting moment for the long-time Giants, Manning still opts to be the big man. Continuously serving as the consummate pro we’ve grown accustomed to for all these years.

Manning is now putting his focus on what he can do to help Jones and the Giants moving forward, stating “there’s no other option than just to handle it and support my teammates and support the Giants.”

Manning’s first words of wisdom to the newly appointed starter Jones, are words that the young quarterback will carry with him long after Manning has hung up his jersey.

Eli Manning’s advice to Daniel Jones: “Throw it to the guy wearing the same jersey you are. Simple. pic.twitter.com/wOHfGWnt6w — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 18, 2019

An extremely valid point from a quarterback who has tossed the 13th most interceptions in NFL history.

Manning will get his first (excluding that one Geno Smith Game) taste of in-game clipboard duty this coming Sunday, as the Giants travel to Tampa Bay to face off with the Buccaneers.

Jones may be without his full arsenal of playmakers, as Sterling Shepard and Cody Latimer are currently dealing with concussions. However, Jones may still be able to win over Manning’s approval in his first career start. Jones has a good chance of abiding by Eli’s number one rule of throwing “to the guy wearing the same jersey as you are,” as the Bucs defense finished last season tied with the fourth-fewest interceptions in football.

