NFL Week 4 ATS Picks: Best Bets & Predictions for Every Game

In a blink of an eye, Week 4 of the NFL season has arrived and with it a stacked slate with intriguing matchups.

Some of the more interesting games on the schedule include the Cleveland Browns taking on the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North matchup, Tom Brady and the Patriots heading to Buffalo to battle with a surprising Bills team and Dallas getting a tough test against the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday night.

Here are picks for every game on the schedule from Heavy.

NFL Week 4 Predictions: Cleveland Browns Are an Intriguing Underdog

BROWNS VS. RAVENS

It’s Week 4 and the Cleveland Browns are in must-win mode. Baker Mayfield and the offense hasn’t looked great, but this is a tremendous breakout spot with first place in the division on the line. The Browns defensive front has been stout and should be able to make Lamar Jackson uncomfortable.

Pick: Browns +7

BUCCANEERS VS. RAMS

The Bucs didn’t catch any breaks last week when their game-winning field goal sailed wide against the Giants. The Rams have mostly cruised but this looks like a perfect spot for Jameis and Co. to hit the backdoor cover late.

Pick: Buccaneers +10

CHIEFS VS. LIONS

Matthew Stafford and Mahomes in a dome! This one is easy and the over is also worth a look.

Pick: Chiefs -7

PANTHERS VS. TEXANS

No Cam, no problem? The Cardinals are on thing but the Texans are another. Houston will probably make Kyle Allen beat them and try to keep Christian McCaffrey in check.

Pick: Texans -5

CHARGERS VS. DOLPHINS

There’s no reason to bet on the Dolphins. The Chargers got some good news this week and need a big win.

Pick: Chargers -14.5

PATRIOTS VS. BILLS

We know the Patriots are for real, but are the Bills? Eh, I’ll take Brady and Belichick in this one and bank on Josh Allen making some mistakes.

Pick: Patriots -7

RAIDERS VS. COLTS

The Colts nearly let one slip away last week against the Falcons, but are still undefeated against the spread this season (2-0-1). Roll with Jacoby and friends.

Pick: Colts -6.5

TITANS VS. FALCONS

The Falcons have worn out their welcome with a lot of bettors with some uneven performances, but now they get the very inconsistent Titans, who looked hopeless against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football last week. Matt Ryan needs to limit the turnovers and just get Julio the ball.

Pick: Falcons -3.5

REDSKINS VS. GIANTS

The Giants’ best player is on the mend with an ankle injury, but rookie QB Daniel Jones has given the offense some life. The Redskins might want to think about taking a similar approach with their first-round pick sooner than later.

Pick: Giants -3

SEAHAWKS VS. CARDINALS

Russell Wilson might have set the stage for an undersized quarterback like Kyler Murray to succeed, but don’t expect the Seahawks defense and Jadeveon Clowney to take it easy on the youngster. Wilson has had a terrific under-the-radar season so far and he plays great in Arizona.

Pick: Seahawks -5.5

JAGUARS VS. BRONCOS

It was never expected that the Broncos offense would be some high-powered machine with Joe Flacco at the helm. What has been concerning is the Denver defense’s inability to pressure opposing QBs. Minshew mania rolls on one more week.

Pick: Jaguars +3

VIKINGS VS. BEARS

The Vikings seem to be doing the strong defense and running game thing better right now. Soldier Field hasn’t been kind to Minnesota, but at least it’s still warm out.

Pick: Vikings +1

COWBOYS VS. SAINTS

The Cowboys took it easy last week against the Dolphins, but could make a big statement against the Saints in the Superdome — even without Drew Brees suited up. Kamara will get his opportunities, but a sure-tackling defense will minimize the damage. I don’t think Teddy Bridgewater can get it done two week in a row.

Pick: Dallas -3

MONDAY NIGHT: BENGALS VS. STEELERS

No A.J. Green. No Ben Roethlisberger. The schedule makers are probably kicking themselves for this one. If you have to pick …

Pick: Bengals +3.5

PROP BET OF THE WEEK: Patrick Mahomes Will Have a Huge Day

Somehow, Patrick Mahomes has never played in a dome in his NFL career. That changes on Sunday against the Lions. The defending MVP is off to a torrid start, passing for 10 touchdowns and completing 71.9% of his passes with no interceptions.

With no solid run game to speak of, Mahomes will always have the volume and of course the talent. Here are his first three games:

Week 1: 25-33, 378 yards, 3TDs

Week 2: 30-44, 443 yards, 4TDs

Week 3: 27-37, 374 yards, 3TDs

Prop bets can be infuriating to watch sometimes, but that’s not the case for Mahomes, who racks up stats. This should hit easily.

Take Patrick Mahomes over 329.5 passing yards (-112).