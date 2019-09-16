Nick Chubb’s Girlfriend: Is He Still Dating Laci Shaw?

Nick Chubb was one of the best running backs in the country when played football at University of Georgia, and entering the second season of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, he remains one of the best offensive players in America. While the 35th overall NFL Draft pick from 2018 has been training hard, and is expected to have a monster season in 2019, Browns’ fans are also curious to know about what’s happening in his life off the field, as well.

Before Nicholas Jamal Chubb turned pro, and before he even went on to become a college superstar at Georgia, he was a track and field stand-out athlete at Cedartown High School, where he first met girlfriend Laci Shaw. On Chubb’s 20th birthday in 2015, she posted a picture of them together and referred to the celebration as their “belated five year anniversary,” which meant the high school sweethearts started dating at age 15.

Shaw was with Chubb when he broke all of Georgia’s high school track and field records, and the couple stayed together through college, as they both attended University of Georgia. After graduation, while Chubb was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, she worked as a bartender in Athens, Georgia, and things between the two longtime lives soon fell apart.

Chubb & Shaw Broke Up in Early 2018

While Chubb has never been big on social media, he rarely ever posts on Instagram, and only tweets about sports or music on Twitter, Shaw liked to share photos of the couple online, which have since been either hidden or deleted. After the couple broke up in 2018, Shaw turned all her social media handles private.

Shaw’s current Facebook profile picture is of her and a man who appears to be her new boyfriend. On October 18, 2018, she captioned the photo, “Luckiest girl in the world” with a heart emoji, and the same man is in most of her featured photos. A mere two days prior, Chubbs shared a rare self-penned tweet with the simple message, “loyalty,” which may or may not have been related to their break-up, along with his cryptically short tweet on October 3, where he wrote, “focus on yourself.”

Loyalty — Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) October 16, 2018

Focus on yourself — Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) October 3, 2018

The most recent photo of Shaw and her new boyfriend was posted on June 25, where they’re on vacation at the beach. She now works at a media firm, Smith + Nephew Media.

Shaw also remains friendly with Chubb’s former Georgia teammate David Andrews’ wife, Mckenzie Dempsey. She was a bridesmaid at their wedding. Andrews currently plays for the New England Patriots.

Chubb is Focusing on Football & Family

Chubb sticks to posting only posting photos with his family members which includes brother Zach, sister Neidra, his mother, and cousin Bradley Chubb, who plays football for the Denver Broncos. If Cleveland’s star running back is dating someone, he’s keeping his relationship away from the media spotlight and social media, but he appears to be single.

