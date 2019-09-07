Oregon State vs. Hawaii Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Oregon State Beavers battle the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in a must-watch Pac-12 vs. Mountain West Conference clash at Aloha Stadium.

Oregon State went just 2-10 last year, losing their last four games and they’re coming off a 52-36 home loss against Oklahoma State in their season opener last Friday.

Hawaii, on the other hand, played very well against Arizona, another Pac-12 team, beating them 45-38 at home on August 24 to earn their first win of the season.

Oregon State Beavers (0-1) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0)

Saturday, September 7 at 11:59 PM ET

Aloha Stadium

Oregon State vs. Hawaii -6.5

Over/Under: 77

Oregon State Beavers

Jake Luton completed 23 of 42 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, Isaiah Hodgins caught nine passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns and Jermar Jefferson ran for 87 yards on 16 carries but Oregon State allowed 352 yards on the ground, which ripped them apart.

The promising day from Luton and the offense was not enough, they can’t win games unless their run defense improves. The good news is that the Hawaii running game is not as good Oklahoma State’s but stopping their high-powered passing game won’t be easy.

Hawaii Warriors

Cedric Byrd II had a monster game, catching 14 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns and Cole McDonald completed 29 of 41 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns but he threw four interceptions. Chevan Cordeiro replaced McDonald in the fourth quarter and completed five of seven passes for 58 yards and one touchdown and Dayton Furuta ran for 42 yards and one touchdown on five carries.

Arizona was able to get to McDonald enough to force four interceptions but he still threw for 378 yards and overall they gave up 436 yards through the air. McDonald will start against Oregon State but Chevan Cordeiro proved that he is ready to step up if his teammate struggles.

Hawaii’s lone punt against Arizona came in the last minute of the game and of the team’s 14 total offensive possessions, six drives ended with a touchdown, six in turnovers (four interceptions, two fumbles) and one field goal. Hawaii was 5-for-10 on third down conversions and 2-for-3 on fourth downs.

Trends and Prediction

The Over is:

8-0 in Oregon State’s last eight non-conference games

6-0-1 in Oregon State’s last seven games against a team with a winning record

19-7 in Oregon State’s last 26 road games against a team with a winning home record

7-2 in Hawaii’s last nine games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game

13-4 in Hawaii’s last 17 non-conference games

4-0 in Hawaii’s last four games against Pac-12 opponents

The time of possession can make a difference in this game. Oregon State has to control the clock, Hawaii thrives at this, they held the ball for 37:56 against Arizona and their offense can light up this OSU defense.

Oregon State has to establish the run with Jefferson and Pierce but I don’t see Hawaii making as many mistakes as last time out. I’m not afraid of the total, this should be a close, high-scoring game.

Pick: Over 77

