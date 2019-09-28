Packers, Eagles Fans Arrested After Brawl in Stands at Lambeau [WATCH]

During a prime-time NFL game where two players were carted off the field to hospitals, some fans were taken away in handcuffs after a massive brawl broke out in the stands Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Several Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles fans traded punches and wrestled bodies over the bleachers before police intervened, slapping handcuffs on one man wearing a Carson Wentz shirt and taking him away, as captured in a profane video posted to Twitter.

According to NBC 26, Green Bay Police reported eight arrests during the Packers’ 34-27 loss to the Eagles with 29 people ejected from Lambeau Field for “various misconduct violations.” Reportedly, a taser was also used on someone at the game. Green Bay Metro Fire reported 17 EMS incidents with two people taken to local hospitals.

Hardly the first time Eagles fans have been at the center of fist-based conflicts while repping their favorite football team, but Green Bay police Cmdr. Paul Ebel dismissed the idea of only blaming Eagles fans for the incident when he spoke with Fox News 11. He also said alcohol was a major contributor in fans’ “unacceptable behavior” at games.

The station also published a statement it received from the venue:

The Lambeau Field Fan Code of Conduct is in place to ensure all game attendees at Lambeau Field have a safe, enjoyable experience. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We are reviewing the matter with law enforcement, and we appreciate their response.

Plenty of Violence Between the Hash Marks, Too

Injuries piled up for both teams during Thursday night’s game as a number of stars went down, including hospital trips for Packers running back Jamaal Williams and Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox. The Packers also saw star wideout Davante Adams leave the game with a toe injury.

While the Packers got good news on both fronts Friday, Maddox was diagnosed with a concussion and neck injury after colliding helmet-to-helmet with a teammate. Members of both teams gathered down on knees around Maddox as, for a second time that night, a player was taken away on a stretcher.

The Eagles were forced to take action and signed veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick to their already-depleted secondary Friday after he played with the team during training camp, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Packers Catch Break on Davante Adams’ Injury

An MRI on Friday suggested Adams’ toe injury wasn’t believed to be serious, according to reports, but the Packers aren’t exactly hurting for receiving targets if their star is forced to sit out their next game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 6.

Second-year wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the team’s second-most active receiver behind Adams with 16 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown, while tight end Jimmy Graham and slot receiver Geronimo Allison have each hauled in two touchdowns catches and average more than nine yards per reception.

“It doesn’t change anything,” Valdes-Scantling told The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman on Friday when speaking about Adams’ injury. “Everyone has to step up. You never want to see your No. 1 guy go down. … We’ve got a very talented wide receiver room. Anyone can play any position. That’s one thing that we always harped on Day 1, that guys have to be able to step up because in the NFL guys get hurt all the time.”

“You never know when a guy’s going to go down, so when a guy goes down, another guy has to step up. That’s always been our focus.”

