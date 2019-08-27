Travis Kelce Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Chiefs TE

F

antasy football teams are driven by their quarterbacks and running backs. Quarterbacks tend to put up the most points while a team can play two or three running backs at a time on any given week. Tight ends are often put on the back burner, but drafting a player like Travis Kelce would behoove any team.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made it clear that Kelce is their top target. With Rob Gronkowski now retired, it is time that Kelce steps up and becomes the best fantasy tight end in the league. It will be a battle between Kelce and Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles. Either way, your fantasy team cannot go wrong, but you should lean towards the big target in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

The Chiefs were one of the best offensive units in the league in 2018, and it was largely because of Kelce and his connection with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Kelce burst onto the scene in 2014 and has improved every season.

Kelce has finished with 80 or more catches in three straight seasons. He has eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark in each of those seasons. In 2018, Kelce had his best statistical season as a pro. He finished with 103 catches for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns. Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and a strong run game compliment the big tight end well. Not to mention that Kelce is a complete match up nightmare for any linebacker that tries to cover him.

This season, the Chiefs offense will only get better. They added dynamic rookies in Mecole Hardman and Darwin Thompson to the offense. This is a team in Kansas City that has endless offensive weapons that defenses must prepare for. While most of the attention is on Kelce, it is impossible to put all eyes on him because the Chiefs can score in so many ways.

When to Draft Travis Kelce in 2019 Fantasy Football

Kelce was a top-10 receiver last season in all fantasy formats. He was the top tight end by far. Despite Ertz breaking the single-season catch record for tight ends, Kelce finished better because of his yardage and ability to find the end zone. Having a quarterback who threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns didn’t hurt either.

In 2019, Kelce’s production will only get better. At worst, it will stay on the same level. He will enter the season 100% healthy and recovered from offseason ankle surgery. With Mahomes under center and Andy Reid on the sideline, the Chiefs’ offense will be humming once again and Kelce will be right at the head of it.

When it comes to drafting Kelce, he should be a second round pick. If your league allows him to fall to the third round, then jump on him immediately. The first round is high for a tight end. Kelce might climb into the ranks of Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham during his New Orleans Saints’ days, but he is not there yet. Kelce is a top receiver that can give a fantasy team a strong output week after week. Whether you have an early or late second round selection, Kelce should be on your radar around that time.

